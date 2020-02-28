Meet the Cozy Hoodie You Can Actually Wear to the Office and Beyond

Wearing a hoodie just feels so good. It’s like slipping into a warm, cozy dream that we never want to wake up from. It makes us just want to curl up on the couch with a good book, some hot tea, some fuzzy socks and maybe a dog or cat (or both) — and let life drift by with no worries!

And then reality hits, and it hits hard. That hangout we’ve been planning or appointment we booked the other week has arrived and it’s not willing to wait that extra hour we need to actually pull ourselves off the cushions. Sadly though, we need to change our clothes! Our lazy-day hoodie just isn’t suitable for the real world. But you know what is?

Get the Goodthreads Mid-Gauge Stretch Hooded Longline Cardigan Sweater starting at just $18 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

So, yes, you may still have to ditch your faded, oversized and super old hoodie for most occasions, but you know what? That’s okay! You’re actually going to be excited to do so when you try on this cardigan for the first time. It’s terrifically comfy and warm, kissed with a touch of wool, while still being 100% chic. And, hey, what’s that over on the back? A hood! Score!

Shoppers say they instantly fell in love with this hooded sweater, noticing its great quality and fluffy knit, as well as its versatility. They say it helps all of their outfits look more put-together, flattering endlessly. It’s a layering essential for them, and they love how it adds warmth without the bulk because of its cloud-like weight. They say it’s a perfect affordable alternative to cashmere, and the best part? No itch!

Get the Goodthreads Mid-Gauge Stretch Hooded Longline Cardigan Sweater starting at just $18 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This open-front sweater is nice and stretchy, its hem falling down to the knees with side slits perfectly placed to encourage flow and keep you from feeling tied up. The hem, as well as the cuffs of the long sleeves, feature ribbing, and make sure to check both sides of the hips too, because you know what’s up: pockets!

This hooded sweater, which is one of Goodthreads’ “broken-in favorites,” is currently available in seven muted colors, making them excellent for pairing with outfit after outfit. There’s even a striped version! Collect them all so whether you’re lounging at home or heading to work at the office, you never have to be without one again!

Get the Goodthreads Mid-Gauge Stretch Hooded Longline Cardigan Sweater starting at just $18 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Goodthreads here and other cardigans available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!