These Super Stretchy Skinny Jeans Will Be Your New Favorite Shapewear

When you picture shapewear in your mind, what do you see? Super tight undergarments you keep out of sight, right? They’re no fun to wear and we don’t even want anyone to know we’re wearing them — but ultimately, we love the effect they have on our look and our confidence. Wearing them every day though? Ugh, no thanks!

That doesn’t mean we don’t want that same smoothing effect as part of our everyday life. We just don’t want to have to deal with the discomfort seven days a week. It’s not like we could realistically put on shapewear under our skinny jeans anyway. But what if our jeans were the shapewear themselves? And what if they actually felt even more comfortable than our other pairs?

Get the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Ankle Skinny Jeans for just $68 at Nordstrom!

These jeans are going to change the world — starting with yours. Over 120 Nordstrom reviewers are already so, so in love and are telling us all to “believe the hype.” They say they “will never spend over $100 on a pair of jeans again,” knowing that they can have the perfect pair for under $70. They say the fit is “better than any other brand” they have tried and that the shaping waistband is “beyond comfortable.” It “tucks and smooths in all the right places,” and we need some of that in our life!

These mid-wash, mid-rise blue jeans have a true skinny fit all the way through, but the cotton-blend fabric is far from stiff or constrictive. It features flattering whiskering up at the hips and on the insides of the thighs, as well as flawlessly placed fading making its way down the leg. Take a closer look to check out the fun diagonal seam details too!

While these jeans have traditional features like a zip fly with button closure, five pockets and belt loops, the waistband is secretly changing the game. The Ab-solution powermesh panels are made to “mold and hold,” smoothing your shape from the interior of the jeans and lifting your assets. They’re constructed to eliminate gapping in back too when you sit down!

With these jeans in your closet, you and your wardrobe never have to have an “off day” again. You may wake up feeling totally out of it and ready to throw on a pair of sweats, but we bet you’ll start feeling better before you even finish slipping your second leg into these bottoms. They’re kind of magical like that. When something looks this good and feels possibly even better, who are we to deny it the chance the change our lives?

