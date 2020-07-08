These Comfy Lounge Pants Are Lululemon-Quality but Totally Affordable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We honestly can’t remember a time before Lululemon existed. They made an instant splash on the activewear scene and quickly catapulted to icon status, but not everyone can afford to shop there all of the time!

Plenty of companies have created similar styles that measure up to the quality of Lululemon’s signature products, but are much more affordable for the everyday shopper. CRZ YOGA is one of the most popular on the market, and we just discovered these amazing stretchy joggers that are very similar to a pair you would shell out big bucks for at Lululemon.

Get the CRZ YOGA Women’s Stretch Lounge Sweatpants with free shipping for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.



Reviewers love these joggers so much, with many referring to them as a “win” or “steal.” Shoppers found similarities between the product and Lululemon’s On the Fly pants, which typically retail for at least $98. This option from CRZ YOGA is only $30!

These pants are made from a super stretchy fabric that’s wrinkle resistant and incredibly comfortable. These are the perfect pants to wear while traveling, but you can pretty much rock them anywhere — literally. They are an optimal post-workout jogger to throw on after a sweat session, but they are just as appropriate for a run to the pharmacy.

Get the CRZ YOGA Women’s Stretch Lounge Sweatpants with free shipping for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

These pants are more fitted then other joggers on the market, and they don’t have the tight elastic cuffing at the bottom. However, they do have en elastic waistband that’s mid-rise with a built-in adjustable drawstring. They have two pockets on either side of the hips that will easily fit your phone or small wallet.

These CRZ YOGA joggers come in an array of colors and prints, and shoppers love every shade they picked up. These pants are being deemed another “hit” for the brand, and they are said to be worth every penny! Like all joggers, fit can be tricky — if you’re on the fence, going up a size may be your best bet. Of course, you can order two options and return the size that you don’t need.

See it: Get the CRZ YOGA Women’s Stretch Lounge Sweatpants with free shipping for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from CRZ YOGA and shop all of the women’s activewear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!