These High-Rise Denim Shorts Will Have Your Legs Looking Miles Long

There’s nothing like an elongating piece of clothing to give you that supermodel feel. Some love maxi dresses, some love a pair of stilettos and some love high-waisted bottoms. Us? Well, we’ll take all three, but the denim shorts we just found couldn’t be more perfect for everyday summer styling!

If the thought of wearing denim shorts has your stomach in knots, or your feet running away as far as possible, we want to assure you that this time is different. We’re doing away with stiff, rough fabric that rides up, constricts and requires constant readjusting. We’re sticking solely to soft and flattering here!

Get the Plaid&Plain Women’s High Waisted Denim Shorts for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

These shorts will have your legs looking so long, you won’t even need a pair of heels. They have a high-rise fit, and the waistband is actually elastic. It’s comfier and stretchier than what you’d normally expect from denim shorts, and it simultaneously cinches your figure. There’s a paperbag ruffle effect here too. Extra points for cuteness, and that extra fabric elongates your legs even further!

These 100% cotton shorts have a zip fly and double-button closure, as well as a cuffed hem that hits toward the upper thigh. There are pockets on the sides, as well as in back, and belt loops opening up the opportunity to accessorize. We also just want to point out the overall shape of these shorts, because they’re basically giving you a flattering A-line effect!

These shorts are currently available in four colors. On the darker side, you have Grey, a charcoal shade, and Dark Blue. Prefer a lighter wash? Check out Vintage Blue and Light Blue. Of course, you can always grab a few. You’re going to be wearing these shorts all the time, so you might as well have an extra or two ready when one is in the laundry!

We love putting together an outfit based around these shorts because it’s just so simple. All you really need is a plain tee or tank top, either cropped or tucked in, and a pair of sneakers, flats or sandals. Done! These shorts will elevate the look instantly into a street style classic, and you and your miles-long legs will have passersby wondering if they accidentally stepped onto the set of a photo shoot!

