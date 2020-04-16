Jogger season is finally upon us! Okay, before we go any further, we know what you’re thinking. “But, Us, warm weather means putting the sweatpants away for a while.” We know, and you’re right. We agree! That doesn’t change anything though. The joggers we’re excited about were actually made for this spring sunshine!

While some people like to start the day with a fresh cup of coffee or a splash of cold water to the face, our preferred method to start the morning with a smile is to slip directly into a cozy pair of joggers before doing anything else. If we have to leave the blankets on our bed, we might as well make sure we’re wearing something just as comfy!

Get the CRZ YOGA Women’s Lightweight Joggers for just $28 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as April 23, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

These joggers are made of a breezy, “feathery-fit” fabric that will leave you feeling light and airy, making them perfect for the sunny season. Hundreds and hundreds of shoppers are so impressed, saying they would highly recommend them to others. They say these pants are comparable to fan-favorite brands like Lululemon and Athleta, and that they’re so impressed by the quality considering the under-$30 price tag. They’re so flattering too — while other brands’ joggers make them feel like they’re wearing clown pants, these CRZ YOGA ones are tapered to fit just right. We can see why they’re getting so many compliments on them!

These ultra-lightweight joggers are super soft, making them an ideal choice for lounging around the house while still looking totally chic. The roomy, but never baggy fit is just lovely, and the elasticized, adjustable waistband is a must-have, especially if you’re working from home. Working out from home instead? No problem. These joggers are quick to dry, so don’t be afraid to get your sweat on!

Other features we love about these joggers? The ribbed cuffs, of course, as well as the two side pockets. We wouldn’t forget about the back pockets either — something we rarely see in this style of pant! Obsessed!

These bottoms are currently available in 11 colors, so you’re bound to find one you love. Shoppers are blown away by these joggers, along with everything else they’ve purchased from CRZ YOGA — so we just know you’re going to be enamored when you try them on for the first time!

