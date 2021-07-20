Shoppers Say This Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up Is Slimming and Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: You can crank up the heat on any bathing suit look by throwing on an amazing cover-up! There are so many different styles to choose from, but we prefer the boho feel that a crochet cover-up can add. While many cover-ups are open in the front like cardigans, there are other more versatile options that resemble festive frocks.

We recently came across this crochet dress from CUPSHE and immediately fell in love with its breezy aesthetic. Upon further research, we noticed numerous reviewers raving about how flattering it looks and feels. Multiple shoppers say that this cover-up actually exceeded their expectations, which piqued our interests even more!

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Crochet Hollow Out Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

At first glance, this crochet cover-up may appear to have a lot going on — but all of the details come together to create a seriously stunning piece. There is a circular pattern along the bodice and sleeves — it even includes cutouts on the arms that show off some extra skin! The hem along this crochet dress is finished off with long, loose tassels that instantly give it a carefree spirit. If you want to spice up a plain swimsuit, throwing this cover-up on top is an easy way to make it happen!

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Crochet Hollow Out Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

You can score this crochet number in four different shades: Teal blue, black, white and pale pink. Each of the hues will match with a variety of swimsuits, so you can’t go wrong with any pick. As noted, shoppers were particularly impressed with how flattering it is for a flowy garment. It’s a one-size situation, but crochet does have the ability to stretch out — so this cover-up should comfortably complement a range of body types. Best of all, it’s a fabulous piece that’s bound to make you feel glamorous as you hit the shores — or even just head to an al fresco brunch.

See it: Get the CUPSHE Women’s Crochet Hollow Out Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from CUPSHE and shop all of the swimsuits and cover ups available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!