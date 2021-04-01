Make a Serious Splash in This Mega-Flattering Color-Block Swimsuit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuit shopping is always so exciting…until it isn’t. We get so pumped up for the return of beach and pool weather, but when we actually try to find a swimsuit we feel confident in, our excitement starts to spiral downwards. We need a suit that flatters our figure, reveals just enough skin, complements our skin tone and hair, is comfortable to wear and is majorly cute — just to name a few requirements!

Maybe we’re picky when it comes to swimwear, but we don’t see an issue with that. That’s how you end up tossing aside unreliable brands and finding CUPSHE instead. CUPSHE makes some of our absolute favorite California-inspired beachwear that’s always affordable and eye-catching. Every time we search Amazon for new bathing suits, a CUPSHE suit like this one stops our scrolling in its tracks!

Get the CUPSHE One-Piece Color-Block Swimsuit for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This swimsuit proves that one-pieces are here to stay. It was an instant add-to-cart item for Us. Even once we got past our initial excitement at first glance, every little detail we found made it more and more impressive. First, we have to talk about that color-blocking. Each suit has three shades, the narrower center one hitting right at the natural waist for a major cinching effect. It’s like wearing a belt without having to deal with the discomfort of wearing a belt!

The colors themselves are also just gorgeous. We’re heavily obsessed with the pink, green and navy version, but we also love the boldness of the yellow, white and navy version. They’re both standouts, for sure!

This one-piece has a plunging V-neckline and higher-cut legs for a trendy, elongating look. It has a mostly open back and adjustable straps crossing over each other between the shoulder blades. As for what you can’t see, the inside of this bathing suit is completely lined, and the top actually has an integrated shelf bra, plus removable padded cups. One-piece swimsuits can sometimes bury or flatten the shape of your bust, so we love these included details!

What’s this we’re feeling? Oh, just the excitement of summer starting to rev up once again — and this time, we’re riding that high all the way until fall. With this swimsuit in our arsenal, we are all set for the season!

