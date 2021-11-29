Cyber Monday Special! This Chic Cashmere Hoodie Is 75% Off and Selling Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you dream of a home renovation, what are your dream additions? A clawfoot bathtub? A pool? A bigger pantry? A movie room? Obviously, those are all on our ultimate wish list too, but the first thing we might spring for is a second (walk-in) closet.

We never have enough room in our closet as it is, but what we really want is a closet dedicated to our favorite winter pieces. It would make life easier not having to swap out our clothes twice every year, and more importantly, it would leave some room for all of the cashmere we’re about to buy this holiday season!

Get the Cashmere Solid Hooded Pullover (originally $199) for just $50 exclusively at Macy’s! Free shipping!

Every year, we anxiously await all of the cashmere sales we know are coming during Cyber Week, and Macy’s always has the goods — including exclusive picks. For Cyber Monday, Macy’s went ultra-big this year, marking down one of our absolute favorite cashmere winter pieces by a whopping 75%! This is an item with fabulous reviews, by the way. It’s a win-win!

This piece is made of 100% cashmere — no itchy materials involved. It caught our eye quickly because it’s actually a hoodie rather than a simple pullover sweater. It’s neither heavy nor figure-swallowing like the typical hoodie you might picture, and there are no uneven drawstrings to deal with. It just has a sleek, streamlined silhouette that’s cool and casual yet totally elevated. It’s such a rare find, it feels like discovering a treasure!

This hoodie has a slight high-low effect, featuring a split at either side of the hem. These splits also will help keep the sweater from stretching out or from restricting your movement. You’ll also notice this hem has accentuated ribbing to match the cuffs of the long sleeves. And of course, up top, you’ll find a V-neckline attached to the adorable hood!

Another reason we love this piece is that it’s super versatile. As one shopper said, “It’s a perfect travel/out to dinner/entertaining at home/lounging piece.” Basically, it can do it all. Other reviewers also noted how it’s “so soft and cozy” and how it “feels very light while providing warmth.” They don’t have to feel weighed down anymore just to be comfortable in the cold. They also rave how they’re “in love” with it and “cannot say enough good things about it”!

This piece is currently available in four colors, and some sizes are selling fast. With this absolutely wild Cyber Monday deal, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more sizes sold out by the end of the day. So what are we doing? Let’s get to shopping!

