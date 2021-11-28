Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re still going! We crushed it with our Black Friday purchases, but we’re not done. Prices are still dropping all across the internet, and there is still plenty of shopping to be done!

Cyber Week at Macy’s is absolutely phenomenal this year — whether you’re looking for holiday gifts, cashmere sweaters, bedding, beauty, home essentials or practically anything else is on your list. Check out our favorite 12 deals below and shop before they’re gone!

Article updated on November 28, 2021 at 1:15 p.m.

Please note all deals, product information and pricing are valid at the time of update but are subject to change.

1. This 60%-Off Michael Kors Coat

This belted winter coat is flattering and wildly chic thanks to its faux-fur collar. No better feeling than nabbing a Michael Kors coat for over $200 off!

Get the Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Collar Hooded Down Puffer Coat (originally $340) for just $136 at Macy’s for a limited time!

See all Cyber Specials on women’s coats at Macy’s!

2. This 85%-Off Royal Luxe Comforter

This deal almost seems too good to be true, but we promise it isn’t! This alternative down comforter is $20 in any size, making them all over 80% off!

Get the Royal Luxe Lightweight Microfiber Color Down Alternative Comforter (originally up to $130) for just $20 at Macy’s for a limited time!

See all Cyber Specials on comforters at Macy’s!

3. This 78%-Off Fairfield Square Collection Sheet Set

You’ll need some new sheets to go with that new comforter! This 1,400 thread count set is the way to go, marked down to the same price in any size!

Get the Fairfield Square Collection Brookline 1400 Thread Count 6 Pc. Sheet Set (originally up to $230) for just $50 at Macy’s for a limited time!

See all Cyber Specials on sheets at Macy’s!

4. This 35%-Off Instant Pot Dutch Oven

Take your Instant Pot game to the next level with this six-quart dutch oven. Sauté, sear, braise, slow cook, keep warm or manually do your own thing with this all-in-one kitchen essential!

Get the Instant Pot 6-Qt. Precision Dutch Oven (originally $230) for just $150 at Macy’s for a limited time!

See all Cyber Specials on kitchen items at Macy’s!

5. This 71%-Off Sealy Mattress

If you have trouble falling asleep and toss and turn throughout the night, it’s time for a new mattress. This top-rated Sealy pick is cushioned for the ideal balance between firm and plush!

Get the Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom 12″ Medium Mattress Set- Queen Split (originally $1,399) for just $399 at Macy’s for a limited time!

See all Cyber Specials on mattresses at Macy’s!

6. This 59%-Off Charter Club Cashmere Sweater

It’s never a true Cyber Week for Us if we don’t come out of it with a new cashmere piece. Snagging this one for under $50 is a year-making opportunity!

Get the Charter Club V-Neck Cashmere Sweater (originally $99) for just $41 at Macy’s for a limited time!

See all Cyber Specials on women’s sweaters at Macy’s!

7. This 76%-Off Beauty Advent Calendar

This advent calendar, which is a Macy’s exclusive, is filled with beauty faves from top brands including Mario Badescu, IT Cosmetics, Caudalíe, Eve Lom, Sunday Riley, Urban Decay and more. A makeup and skincare lover’s dream!

Get the 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar, Created for Macy’s ($262 value) or just $69 at Macy’s for a limited time!

See all Cyber Specials on beauty gift and value sets at Macy’s!

8. This 40%-Off Columbia Coat

This thermal Columbia coat is a winter essential, keeping you warm and stylish without an ultra-puffy silhouette!

Get the Columbia Suttle Mountain™ Long Insulated Jacket (originally $200) for just $120 at Macy’s for a limited time!

See all Cyber Specials on women’s coats at Macy’s!

9. These 55%-Off Diamond Earrings

An extra-special gift for an extra-special someone. These earrings have 14k gold posts and true diamond stones that sparkle in both the front and on the sides!

Get the TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings (originally $750) for just $338 at Macy’s for a limited time!

See all Cyber Specials on jewelry at Macy’s!

10. This 60%-Off Charter Club Cashmere Dress

This cashmere dress took our breath away. The best part? It doubles as a long cardigan, so you’ll find countless ways to wear it!

Get the Charter Club Button-Down Cashmere Sweater Dress (originally $269) for just $107 at Macy’s for a limited time!

See all Cyber Specials on dresses at Macy’s!

11. This 60%-Off Fireside Throw Blanket

This sherpa throw is so cozy in both look and feel — you’ll adore displaying it in your home during the colder months of the year. You’ll like cuddling up with it even more!

Get the Fireside Plaid Sherpa Throw, 50″ x 60″ (originally $30) for just $12 at Macy’s for a limited time!

See all Cyber Specials on home essentials at Macy’s!

12. This 55%-Off Estée Lauder Anti-Aging Set

Few things are more iconic than Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair serum when it comes to anti-aging beauty. This gift set includes a full-size version of the product, plus two deluxe travel sizes. This is a mega-deal if we’ve ever seen one!

Get the Estée Lauder 3-Pc. Youth Generating Power Gift Set (originally $150) for just $68 at Macy’s for a limited time!

See all Cyber Specials on beauty at Macy’s!

Looking for more? Shop all Cyber Specials at Macy’s here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!