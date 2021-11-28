Top 5

Stories

Cyber Week

Buying ASAP! Tory Burch’s Epic Cyber Week Event Is Here

By
tory-burch-cyber-sale-holiday-event
Tory Burch pieces on sale in The Holiday Event. Tory Burch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This is the best time of year to treat yourself to something designer. When the savings are climbing to 50%, 60%, 70% and beyond, it would be silly to look the other way. We’re talking hundreds of dollars of savings — sometimes on a single piece!

Tory Burch has an incredible amount of finds on sale for Cyber Week, from your new favorite bag, to timeless fashion, to top-notch holiday gifts for your family and friends. Save huge on sale styles, and take 30% off select items worth $250 or more! We can’t list them all, but we’ve picked out what we think are the best of the best below!

Article updated on November 28, 2021 at 11:20 a.m.
Please note all deals, product information and pricing are valid at the time of update but are subject to change.

tory-burch-cyber-sale-summer-boat-bag
Tory Burch

Take 58% off the Boat Appliqué Frame Mini Crossbody!

tory-burch-cyber-sale-turtleneck
Tory Burch

Take 64% off the Color-Block Turtleneck!

tory-burch-cyber-sale-kira-bag
Tory Burch

Take 30% off the Kira Quilted Small Satchel!

tory-burch-cyber-sale-balloon-sleeve-dress
Tory Burch

Take 70% off the Printed Balloon Sleeve Dress!

tory-burch-cyber-sale-necklace
Tory Burch

Take 30% off the Miller Stud Necklace!

tory-burch-cyber-sale-perry-tote
Tory Burch

Take 30% off the Perry Small Triple-Compartment Tote Bag!

tory-burch-cyber-sale-loafer
Tory Burch

Take 51% off the Tory Charm Loafer!

tory-burch-cyber-sale-bucket-bag
Tory Burch

Take 30% off the McGraw Small Bucket Bag!

tory-burch-cyber-sale-tassel-earrings
Tory Burch

Take 57% off the Tassel Earring!

tory-burch-cyber-sale-espadrilles
Tory Burch

Take 30% off the Ines Espadrille!

tory-burch-cyber-sale-scarf
Tory Burch

Take 58% off the Ceramic Plate Embroidered Oversized Square Scarf!

tory-burch-cyber-sale-gingham-tote
Tory Burch

Take 51% off the Piper Gingham Small Square Tote Bag!

tory-burch-cyber-sale-flip-flops
Tory Burch

Take 65% off the Mini Minnie Flip-Flop!

amazon-fashion-cyber-weekend-sunday

New Amazon Cyber Weekend Deals Just Dropped — Shop Our Fave Fashion Finds

Read article

Looking for more? Explore more from The Holiday Event at Tory Burch here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!