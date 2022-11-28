15 Seriously Soft and Silky-Smooth Bras and Panties on Sale for Cyber Monday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve always imagined that our grown-up lingerie collection would feature a vast array of silk and satin. But what they never tell you is that the softer the fabric, the more expensive the bras and panties. So, by default, our drawers are filled with a lot less lace and a lot more cotton. But now that it’s Cyber Monday, we can finally afford to upgrade our underwear!

Spice up your intimates with these dreamy holiday deals! We found the best sales on luxe lingerie, from Skims to Spanx. These premium pieces will smooth and sculpt your shape with soft support. Score these elevated essentials before Cyber Monday ends!

Hanky Panky Holiday Assorted 3-Pack Low-Rise Thongs

Three for the price of one! These iconic Hanky Panky lace thongs come in a cheerful set for the holidays.

Was $64 On Sale: $38 You Save 41% See It!

Victoria’s Secret Lace Push-Up Bra

Va-va-voom! Featuring soft memory foam padding and lovely lace, this push-up bra gives you a comfy lift. “This bra is GORGEOUS!” one shopper gushed. “It fits beautifully and is really comfortable.”

Was $50 On Sale: $30 You Save 40% See It!

Victoria’s Secret 7-Pack No-Show Thong Panties

Tired of panty lines crashing the party? Try this 7-pack of no-show thongs!

Was $40 On Sale: $24 You Save 40% See It!

Savage X Fenty Women’s Unlined Lace Balconette Bra

Rihanna always brings the heat, so it’s no surprise that this Savage x Fenty balconette bra is simply stunning. Covered in lace, this underwire bra will take your lingerie to the next level.

Was $60 On Sale: $27 You Save 55% See It!

Spanx Undie-tectable Illusion Lace Hi-Hipster

Known for signature shapewear, Spanx has released these new panties that offer tummy control. The lace panel in the back adds a sultry touch, while the smoothing waistband provides comfort and compression.

Was $24 On Sale: $19 You Save 21% See It!

Victoria’s Secret Unlined Floral Embroidery Satin Demi Bra

Flower power! Designed with satin and floral embroidery, this delicate demi bra is comfy and sexy at the same time.

Was $75 On Sale: $37 You Save 51% See It!

Victoria’s Secret Silk Gift Set

Silk and lace is our favorite combo! This four-piece gift set includes an eye mask, robe, unlined plunge bralette and cheeky panties.

Was $298 On Sale: $150 You Save 50% See It!

Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Made with a super smooth stretch fabric, this contoured underwire bra delivers a line-free silhouette with lace straps. One customer called this the “most comfortable bra I own.”

Was $74 On Sale: $44 You Save 41% See It!

Spanx Satin Shaping Thong

Invisible underwear that looks as great as it feels? Count Us in! Crafted with liquid stretch satin fabric and a double-layer panel, this Spanx thong smooths, shapes and targets your tummy.

Was $34 On Sale: $27 You Save 21% See It!

Victoria’s Secret Push-Up Bra

The no. 1 push-up bra from Victoria’s Secret, this smooth style features softer padding for a more natural feel with the same lift shoppers love. An absolute wardrobe essential!

Was $50 On Sale: $30 You Save 40% See It!

Victoria’s Secret Hiphugger Panty in Lace Trim

Peace out, panty lines! According to one review, this hipphugger is a “soft and comfy panty. The lace sides gives it the sexy look, smooth insert up front gives off that smooth look. Great rear coverage, no apparent panty lines. Well-made panty for all day wear.”

Was $17 On Sale: $10 You Save 41% See It!

Victoria’s Secret Smooth Lightly Lined Demi Bra

With cloud-like padding and side-and-back smoothing panels, this demi bra provides comfortable coverage. “So soft and comfy!” one customer declared. “They feel like you have nothing on but give you so much support!”

Was $50 On Sale: $30 You Save 40% See It!

Victoria’s Secret Pink Seamless Bikini Underwear

These seamless undies are so soft, they feel like a second skin! One reviewer reported, “These are my absolute favorite! Love the colors and the material! Feels like you’re not even wearing them!”

Was $11 On Sale: $6 You Save 45% See It!

Spanx Undie-tectable Brief

Another pair of underwear that hides panty lines is this Undie-tectable Brief from Spanx. The bonded waistband smooths your stomach, while the elastic-free edges keep panty lines at bay.

Was $24 On Sale: $19 You Save 21% See It!

Skims Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette

Comfortable fit and quick-dry fabric? Thank you, Kim Kardashian! This Skims triangle bralette gives you the softest support.

Was $32 On Sale: $26 You Save 19% See It!

