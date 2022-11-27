15 Cyber Monday Deals That Are All Under $25 — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Black Friday excitement is far from over — especially with Cyber Monday deals on the horizon! These steals are just as impressive as the ones we saw post-Thanksgiving, so there’s still time to get your hands on major savings.
With that in mind, we found some incredible finds that are all under $25. We can never resist a great deal, and if you’re equally prepared to shop while these markdowns are still live, check out what we’re eyeing below!
Living Proof Dry Shampoo
In between hair washes, you can use this dry shampoo to keep your locks feeling fresh!
Farberware Easy To Use Pro Pump Spinner
Wash your greens thoroughly and remove any excess water for crispness with this salad spinner!
Chef’n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper
Chop veggies and fruits effortlessly with this chopper which will save you tons of time in the kitchen.
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer
Slice your bagels and any other bread items effortlessly with this handheld knife!
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker
This speaker can do everything from playing your favorite music to telling you what weather conditions to expect outside!
Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Moisturizer Youth Power Cream
This night cream promises to tighten up the skin to give you a more youthful appearance!
Origins Ginger Hand Lotion
When it’s cold outside, we need hand lotions like this one to keep our skin from feeling dry and crackly.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Precision Tweezers
In between brow appointments, you can maintain your sleek shape with these pro-quality tweezers!
BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater
We can already picture ourselves wearing this simple knit sweater 24/7 during the brisk winter months!
kate spade new york pavé mini initial pendant necklace
The personal touch this necklace brings makes for an excellent holiday gift!
MAC Matte Lipstick
This staple lipstick will become a crucial part of your daily makeup routine!
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
The discount on these leggings is seriously hard to beat!
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Foam
This deep cleansing foam helps remove impurities from the skin — and allows it to reset overnight so you wake up feeling fresh!
Royal Luxe Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw
Who doesn’t love a staple throw blanket? This reversible one will keep you cozy all winter long!
Clinique Jumbo All About Clean™ Liquid Facial Soap
This extra large facial soap has enough product to last you at least half of a year — clearly, it’s an incredible value!
Family Pajamas Matching Women’s Stewart Plaid Family Pajama Set
Get into the festive spirit by rocking this pajama set — and there’s matching versions you can buy for the entire family!
