15 Cyber Monday Deals That Are All Under $25 — Shop Now

Black Friday excitement is far from over — especially with Cyber Monday deals on the horizon! These steals are just as impressive as the ones we saw post-Thanksgiving, so there’s still time to get your hands on major savings.

With that in mind, we found some incredible finds that are all under $25. We can never resist a great deal, and if you’re equally prepared to shop while these markdowns are still live, check out what we’re eyeing below!

Living Proof Dry Shampoo

In between hair washes, you can use this dry shampoo to keep your locks feeling fresh!

Was $33 On Sale: $21 You Save 36% See it!

Farberware Easy To Use Pro Pump Spinner

Wash your greens thoroughly and remove any excess water for crispness with this salad spinner!

Was $33 On Sale: $21 You Save 36% See it!

Chef’n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper

Chop veggies and fruits effortlessly with this chopper which will save you tons of time in the kitchen.

Was $27 On Sale: $14 You Save 48% See it!

Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer

Slice your bagels and any other bread items effortlessly with this handheld knife!

Was $27 On Sale: $17 You Save 37% See it!

Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker

This speaker can do everything from playing your favorite music to telling you what weather conditions to expect outside!

Was $40 On Sale: $15 You Save 63% See it!

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Moisturizer Youth Power Cream

This night cream promises to tighten up the skin to give you a more youthful appearance!

Was $29 On Sale: $22 You Save 24% See it!

Origins Ginger Hand Lotion

When it’s cold outside, we need hand lotions like this one to keep our skin from feeling dry and crackly.

Was $23 On Sale: $16 You Save 30% See it!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Precision Tweezers

In between brow appointments, you can maintain your sleek shape with these pro-quality tweezers!

Was $28 On Sale: $20 You Save 29% See it!

BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater

We can already picture ourselves wearing this simple knit sweater 24/7 during the brisk winter months!

Was $39 On Sale: $20 You Save 49% See it!

kate spade new york pavé mini initial pendant necklace

The personal touch this necklace brings makes for an excellent holiday gift!

Was $58 On Sale: $23 You Save 60% See it!

MAC Matte Lipstick

This staple lipstick will become a crucial part of your daily makeup routine!

Was $21 On Sale: $15 You Save 29% See it!

Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings

The discount on these leggings is seriously hard to beat!

Was $59 On Sale: $24 You Save 59% See it!

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Foam

This deep cleansing foam helps remove impurities from the skin — and allows it to reset overnight so you wake up feeling fresh!

Was $32 On Sale: $24 You Save 25% See it!

Royal Luxe Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw

Who doesn’t love a staple throw blanket? This reversible one will keep you cozy all winter long!

Was $35 On Sale: $19 You Save 46% See it!

Clinique Jumbo All About Clean™ Liquid Facial Soap

This extra large facial soap has enough product to last you at least half of a year — clearly, it’s an incredible value!

Was $37 On Sale: $24 You Save 35% See it!

Family Pajamas Matching Women’s Stewart Plaid Family Pajama Set

Get into the festive spirit by rocking this pajama set — and there’s matching versions you can buy for the entire family!

Was $45 On Sale: $17 You Save 62% See it!

