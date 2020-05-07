Shoppers Are Calling This Protective Face Cover a ‘Super Mask’

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

While up until this year many of us never even owned any kind of protective face mask, they’re now simply a part of our everyday wardrobe. We got one to start with, but now we’re realizing that just as we do with T-shirts and jeans, stocking up with different styles is the way to go — especially if it means doing laundry less often!

For us to buy a mask, it needs to be comfortable, breathable and able to stay in place on the face without constant readjustments. Luckily, plenty of companies are now producing them, so we have options — and that’s where the fun comes in. Just as we buy T-shirts with different designs, we want our masks to have fun designs too! Right now, this one has caught our eye, and other Amazon shoppers are loving it too!

Get the CyberBeast Rave Face Mask for just $18 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 10, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Reviewers say the colors and patterns of this 3-D effect mask are so vibrant in real life, and the high quality was immediately apparent as soon as they received it in the mail. It’s so good, they’re calling it a super mask. Multiple people even commented on the phenomenal packaging it came in!

This bestselling mask is stretchy, breathable, soft and lightweight. It also wicks away moisture which is especially great in the summer. Shoppers agree that it’s definitely a top choice for super hot weather, noting that they could even breathe well while wearing it in temperatures over 100 degrees! Another thing we love? No ear loops, which means no pain!

The CDC recommends wearing a fabric mask whenever you’re out in public right now, but this mask has so many uses for all types of activities. It’s a great choice for protecting your skin against UV rays, and it can be a huge help when you’re dealing with dust, dirt and allergens. You can even wear it other ways too, such as as a scarf, headband, bandana, hair tie, beanie and more!

This mask ships out extremely fast, especially compared to most other sellers right now, so you could be rocking this fun look — while staying safe and protecting others — just a few days from now. Don’t wait! Order today!

