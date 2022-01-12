This Bomber Jacket With Stunning Sherpa Details Is on Sale for Just $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes, we suffer from skepticism when we see pieces that are majorly marked-down. We’re not alone — this is common for many shoppers who love browsing for deals online. Naturally, we wonder if there’s some kind of defect that drove the price down — or if there’s simply a surplus of stock to get rid of.

But in some cases, you just have to take a chance — which is what we’re doing by picking up this bomber jacket from Cyn & Luca! We found it at Walmart and were instantly intrigued by the sale price — it’s nearly 75% off! After reading testimonials from reviewers, we’re far more confident about this purchase for the harsh winter months.

Get the Cyn & Luca Women’s Sustainable Bomber Jacket with Sherpa Trim (originally $198) on sale for just $50 at Walmart!

Bomber jackets are typically thinner than this one, but we adore the extra warmth that the puffer-style lends this coat! This is a jacket that’s made for the colder period of the year, and reviewers can attest to how well it handles frigid temps. It has a shorter hem that hits at the hip with cuffing to keep you insulated. It closes with the full-length zipper in the front, extending all the way to the top of the collar.

The collar itself folds over to show off the fuzzy sherpa lining that’s underneath the coat, which complements the other touches of the material that you will find throughout the jacket. These added details make this jacket look (and feel) much more expensive than what you’re paying for it — and shoppers say the quality measures up as well!

How can you ever be sure that what you’re buying online will live up to your expectations? You truly don’t know until your order comes in — but you can get a vibe of what to expect by reading feedback from other shoppers. They describe this jacket as a “medium-weight” coat that will guarantee you’re not freezing outside, and they also note that the level of sleekness in the bomber’s design is what sold them. We have to agree! We’re convinced that this coat is a solid fashion steal that will suit even the pickiest of shoppers!

