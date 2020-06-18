This Basic Tank Is Perfect for Recreating the Model-Off-Duty Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Models always look so effortlessly cool, even in the most normal, unassuming outfits. On their own, simple pieces may seem somewhat boring — but you can recreate that sought-after model-off-duty ensemble with the right staples.

Here’s the thing: A tank top is as basic as it gets, but there are some options that are serious standouts! It’s all in the details, and we knew immediately that this tank is the perfect base if we want to rock a look that we just might catch Kendall Jenner wearing on her day off.

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Super Soft Modal Semi-Sheer Pocket Tank Top for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top is anything but ordinary. For starters, the material is slightly sheer which gives it an even more casual vibe than an opaque version. It makes the delicate material on this shirt feel as light as air — you may not even notice that you’re wearing a shirt at all! It’s also on the long side, extending past the hips — which is ideal if you want to create a high-low effect by tucking it into the front of your jeans.

And that’s exactly how we plan to style this top! With the right shade of light-wash skinny jeans or distressed shorts and a stunning shoe, we can totally picture a supermodel in a similar ‘fit while out and about running errands. Yes, it’s true: We can finally bring those paparazzi-approved outfits from our Pinterest boards into our daily lives!

The tank top comes in two hues: a dark navy blue, plus a white shade. The scoop neckline dips fairly low and there’s a small pocket on the left side of the chest area. Shoppers say that this is the “perfect” tank. They also note that the sheer nature isn’t a problem, and that they enjoy wearing a cute bralette underneath it to complete their casual looks. The world is your runway, and it’s time to strut your stuff!

