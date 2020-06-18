This Maxi Dress Will Level Up Your Loungewear Without Losing the Comfort

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Did anyone else spend almost the entirety of the past three months in loungewear? Rhetorical question — of course you did. Loungewear ruled everything around us as we passed the days relaxed at home, and we were really loving it for a while — especially when it was chilly out. Sweats every day? Who could ask for more?

But then the warm weather finally rolled around, and we had to ditch our extra cozy sweats. We were happy to spend time outside, of course, but denim shorts and fitted tank tops just don’t deliver when it comes to comfort. We don’t want to go back to staying indoors all the time, but we really do miss that carefree feeling brought on by our clothing. That’s why, to get the best of both worlds, our next purchase absolutely needs to be this Amazon Essentials dress!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Tank Waisted Maxi Dress starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sleeveless maxi dress certainly doesn’t look like a loungewear piece, but once you put it on, you’ll see exactly why it fits the category. Its material is soft and stretchy, and while the torso is fitted, it’s accompanied by a super flowy skirt that will have you looking breathtakingly breezy even on your laziest day!

Another thing we love is that the torso and skirt are separated by a fixed waistband at the natural waist. This not only cinches your figure to accentuate your beautiful silhouette, but it makes your legs look even longer — adding on to the length you were already getting from the maxi design!

This universally-flattering piece comes from the Amazon Essentials brand, which is all about “creating affordable, high-quality and long-lasting everyday clothing you can rely on.” Check, check and check! This dress is so affordable, we might just have to grab all 10 colors. Yes, there are that many! There are a few solids, plus a couple of florals and tile patterns!

Styling this dress is so easy. Just put it on…and you’re done. Sandals are optional. Of course, you can spend a little time dressing it up too. Try some wedges and a flowy kimono-style cardigan, or even a leather jacket with sneakers. This piece is so versatile, you’ll have trouble creating an outfit that doesn’t look good!

