Experience Summer in True Comfort With This Sleeveless Henley Top

Rant incoming! Okay, so here is our issue with tank tops. Yes, we love being able to go sleeveless in the summer heat, but what we don’t love is how tight they all are. They can be so uncomfortable, especially once we start to sweat — and plenty are unflattering too. There are loose tank tops out there, sure, but most of them are muscle tee style. They often look like gymwear. They can be so shapeless — and not flattering!

If you’re familiar with these tank top troubles, then we’re glad you’re here. See, we were actually pretty sick of ranting about them, so we decided to do something about it. That something? Online shopping, of course — our specialty. We had to sift through so many duds out there in order to find a straight-up superstar of a shirt, but it was all worth it in the end, because this henley tank is now ready to save our summer!

Get the Dellytop V Neck Sleeveless Henley Tank Top starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’ve wandered around the mall for hours trying to find the perfect basic, next time try searching through Amazon instead. Honestly, you’ll probably end up with what you were looking for even sooner! This tank top definitely met all of our high expectations, checking everything off our list. It’s not too loose, not too tight — it’s just right!

This top is lightweight and stretchy, its material ribbed. We know, some ribbed pieces are known to cling, but this top is actually made to lightly skim the body instead. This way it can accentuate your figure without revealing too much. Its hem is nice and long too so you can tuck it in or tie it up!

This tank top is henley style — a forever favorite of shoppers everywhere. It has a V-neckline with one side of the trim lined with buttons. Even just this slight change to the neckline differentiates this top so much from other basic tanks. Just see how many more compliments you get when you wear it out!

This tank is available in nearly 30 colors and patterns, so if you were looking to stock up, you’ve just hit the jackpot. There are plenty of solid shades, but you’ll find some color-blocked options and even a few tie-dye varieties too. Which one is your favorite?

