These White-Hot Denim Shorts Are No. 1 Bestsellers on Amazon

Growing up, many of us were conditioned to believe we couldn’t wear white clothing. Really, the truth was that our parents wanted to keep us from staining our clothing as children. But still, going that long seeing white as this unattainable enigma messed with us a little. Sure, we’ve owned simple white tanks and tees — but we pretty much leave it at that.

But you know what? We’re grown now! We can do this! And we should. We’re taught to believe that black is the most flattering color you can wear, but honestly, white is really giving it a run for its money for the summertime. Plus, it looks good with everything. You may not pair black with dark brown or navy, but white has no limits. Warming up to the idea of it? We hope so, because these white shorts are calling your name!

Get the Modarani Cut-Off Denim Shorts for just $27 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2020 but are subject to change.

We know, white shorts might be the scariest of all, but they are also the most rewarding. These shorts, especially, leave you with basically no risk to worry about. They are total fan-favorites, having earned the title of number one bestseller in their category — and loads of reviewers are singing their praises!

These denim shorts are made of a soft, lightweight and stretchy cotton blend, easily proving themselves as top picks over stiff, rigid pairs that ride up. The hem even features little slits on the sides for movement. Speaking of the hem, how awesome is that frayed cut-off design? It pairs perfectly with the distressing throughout!

These shorts are high-rise with a wide waistband to flatter while leaving room for wide belts. They also have a zip fly with two-button closure, and a traditional five-pocket style. Yes, the pockets are functional!

We’re really loving this white version right now, but there is actually a whole handful of white options you can choose from, some with more buttons, some with less — and that’s just the beginning. Make sure to check out all of the blue, black and grey pairs too if you really want to load up your summer arsenal. You’re going to be so excited to finally be adding some white-hot pieces to your wardrobe that you won’t even want to go back to dark colors come Labor Day!

