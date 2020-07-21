These Stretchy Denim Cut-Off Shorts Are Extremely Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there anything better than putting on jeans and feeling your absolute best? We all have a favorite pair that flatters Us to perfection — almost like we’re living in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Unfortunately, that dream denim is hard to find — so we’re always on the hunt to one-up our go-to pair.

The same goes for jean shorts, which are arguably the summer’s most important bottoms. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers claim that they have found their new staple pair — and it’s this classic option from Daily Ritual! Not only do they have a substantial amount of stretch, they are the ideal length.

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Denim Cutoff Short for prices starting at just $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2020, but are subject to change.



Numerous reviewers agree that these are definitely a five-star pair of denim shorts. They have a mid-rise fit and the inseam measures just under four inches, which is excellent if you don’t like your shorts to reveal too much. They hit a comfortable balance somewhere in between a higher-cut style and a Bermuda short.

The pant legs are cut-off and slightly distressed for a vintage feel, and some of the available washes enhance that vibe. We’re living for the light-wash pairs, which provide the shorts with a worn-in look even though they’re brand new. They don’t have any embellishments to distract from the stunning simplicity of their style — after all, these shorts were made for versatility, which is exactly what we want from our everyday denim!

These shorts are far from skintight. One reviewer notes that they have “a lot of breathing room,” but will still accentuate your curves. Many reviews do say that these shorts can run large, so if you want a more fitted look, sizing down may be your best bet.

Best of all, these shorts are so incredibly affordable too — which Amazon shoppers are thrilled about! In fact, for the quality of the garment, we feel that they could warrant a higher price tag. We’re ready to buy these now while our size is still in stock!

