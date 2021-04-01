Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Simple and slinky slip dresses were seriously popular in the ’90s, and they’ve made a serious comeback! Though we love the minimalistic and elegant look that slip dresses have, they’re not the easiest style to pull off.

Finding the right slip dress that works for your body type can be tricky, especially if you’re shopping online and don’t have the opportunity to try it on. But shoppers say they went out on a limb and picked up this slip dress from Daily Ritual, and it far exceeded all of the expectations they had for it!

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Georgette Fluid Drape Standard-Fit Slip Dress for prices starting at $22, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is slinky and sophisticated in a very understated way. The design of it is super simple — it’s a spaghetti strap style with a midi hem and a very slight V-neckline. The material is super lightweight too, which will be perfect for the spring and summer! While it’s still a bit chilly out this dress can be paired with a denim jacket or a cute leather bomber, but once the heat cranks up this dress is flying solo!

The dress comes in a handful of prints that we’re absolutely obsessed with. We’re swooning over the zebra and leopard prints in particular, but all of them look amazing! What shoppers say they’re most impressed by is the cut of the dress and how flattering it is on the body. You would think that a dress like this one would be tight in all of the wrong places, but it can actually create a gorgeous hourglass figure!

A lot of reviewers say that this dress can run larger, so sizing down might be a good idea if you want a more form-fitting look. And remember, there’s nothing that a great waist belt can’t fix if the dress you order does end up fitting a little too loose. If you’ve been on the lookout for the perfect slip dress, today is your lucky day!

