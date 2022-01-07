This Off-the-Shoulder Shirt Is the Perfect Winter Top for Date Night

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cuffing season is officially here! Summer flings are fun, but winter courtships are the coziest. Activity on dating apps always skyrockets at the beginning of the year — it’s cold outside, and we just want someone to keep Us warm! Whether you’re already boo’d up or feel like meeting someone new, you need just the right outfit for date night. But unlike in other seasons, it’s hard to choose a fitting ensemble in freezing weather. Tank tops feel too flimsy, but we still want to show a little skin.

No more combing through your closet for the appropriate apparel! We just found the best blouse for a winter one-on-one. This off-the-shoulder number from Amazon is simultaneously sultry and sophisticated. And the best part is, the long sleeves will keep you warm on a chilly winter evening. Read on to shop your new go-to top for date night!

Get the Uvog Women’s Off-the-Shoulder Long Sleeve Cross Wrap Ribbed Knit Shirt for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Uvog Women’s Off-the-Shoulder Long Sleeve Cross Wrap Ribbed Knit Shirt is an elevated essential that you need in your closet. Available in eight gorgeous colors, this must-have top is form-fitting and flattering. It’s a basic that goes with everything from solid bottoms to patterned pieces. Classy yet flirty, this top can be worn as a V-neck or asymmetrically off the shoulders. Either way, it elongates your neck and delicately displays your collarbone. With Valentine’s Day coming up, this top is perfect for a romantic occasion.

Shoppers have been singing the praises of this top-rated top! “Beautiful blouse,” reported one review. “You can wear it with the off the shoulder side either on the right or left because it doesn’t have a tag. The material is thin ribbed and very stretchy. “ Another customer commented, “Way too pretty and perfect at that price! Absolutely love that you can tuck in or untuck and it gives two completely different looks. The off-shoulder asymmetrical look is very unique as well. I haven’t seen another top just like it.”

Our favorite way to style this off-the-shoulder shirt is tucked into a pair of high-waisted black jeans or leather pants with black booties. Simple, sleek and stylish. You can also team this top with a mini skirt and over-the-knee boots for a lovely date night look. But don’t forget a chic winter coat! Get ready to receive all the compliments in this stunning blouse.

