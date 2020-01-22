This Free People Tunic Sweater Is the Epitome of Winter Comfort

There’s a reason why tunics are so popular! They’re the perfect lazy-day top that we love to rock when we’re lounging at the beach or by the pool. If you don’t take an Instagram snap in a tunic while on a tropical trip, did you even go on vacation?

We honestly wish that we could wear these tunics year-round, but unfortunately, the classic garment often isn’t appropriate for every single season. Luckily, the ultimate boho brand Free People has made a sweater version of a tunic that we can relax in during the colder months of the year — and it’s too adorable!

Get the Free People Easy Street Tunic Sweater for $128 at Macy’s, also available at Nordstrom here!

This sweater is the definition of easy-going style, which is completely on trend right now. We love the slouchy fit and exterior stitch seam treatment that it’s been given, which provides the piece with a covetable vintage feel. This look is exactly what the Free People brand is known for, so we fully expect this knit tunic to live up to our vibe expectations!

The Free People Easy Street Tunic Sweater comes in a slew of different colors, and we’re seriously having a hard time choosing between all of the worthy options. The neutral colors are perfect for anyone that has a toned-down style, while the brighter colors are ideal for anyone that loves to make a statement. And for the truly timeless, the black and white options are undoubtedly the way to go.

Tunics are meant to be long, which is another reason why we’re crushing on them hard right now. Wearing anything cropped can be uncomfortable when we’re relaxing, which is why the oversized style of tunics is perfect for a laid-back occasion. The length also makes tunics super versatile, and this sweater is no exception.

You can wear this knit tunic loose over leggings or jeans, or tuck in the front for an elevated look. You can also cinch this sweater with a statement belt to give you an hourglass silhouette as opposed to a boxy look. There’s a reason why Macy’s shoppers are saying that this Free People tunic sweater is “absolutely fantastic,” “delightful” and the “perfect winter sweater.” Every inch of it simply exudes coziness, and there’s nothing better than curling up in a big sweater while watching Netflix for hours when it’s too cold to even think about going outside. This piece is the one — trust Us!

