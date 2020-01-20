When we’re having an incredible hair day, we feel like we’re unstoppable forces of nature — ready to take on the world. But when we have bad ones, it completely ruins our mood. Sure, we can cover up unruly tresses with hats and other accessories, but we’d much rather have our locks looking fabulous without any added help!

Well, what if we told you that you can kiss these terrible hair days goodbye — maybe even for good? It’s definitely possible with the help of this ionic straightening brush that countless Amazon shoppers claim have saved their follicular fates.

Get the GLAMFIELDS Ionic Hair Straightening Brush (originally $40) on sale for just $37, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

There’s a reason why Amazon shoppers say that “you will not be disappointed” with the GLAMFIELDS Ionic Hair Straightening Brush and are calling it an “amazing” product. This incredible hot brush has the power to quickly straighten your hair if it has some kinks in it, or smooth it out if it’s looking too frizzy and unmanageable for your liking.

Using a heated base combined with the double negative ion technology in the bristles, this brush has the power to de-frizz and smooth out the hair while conveniently locking in moisture. This can also help eliminate and (potentially fully repair) knotty hair and split ends.

What sets apart items like this one from GLAMFIELDS from traditional flat iron hot tools is that the use of the brush can help keep the volume of your hair intact. In fact, if you use this appropriately and section off your hair, it can even enhance the fullness of your locks.

This GLAMFIELDS straightening brush is meant to be used on dry hair that’s already been brushed. It heats up in as little as 30 seconds so that getting ready in the morning or before an event isn’t time consuming or an added pain. There’s a rotating swivel at the bottom where the cord is attached to ensure that you don’t get tangled while styling. The brush edges act as a bumper against the heat, so you don’t have to worry about hot sides burning your scalp or hands either.

With the hundreds of five-star reviews on this GLAMFIELDS brush, we know that this product is a true hair game-changer. Let’s upgrade our tresses right now, shall we?

