Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve never encountered a hair product as enticing as the hair mask sample gifted by my hairdresser to enhance shine. Initially skeptical, I assumed it was just another marketing gimmick destined for the forgotten pile. But let me tell you, after giving it a try, I witnessed immediate shine after just one wash. It’s hands down the best mask on the market in my opinion — and worth every penny. Introducing The Spotlight Circle by Davines. Read on for the haute haircare tea!

Get Davines’ The Spotlight Circle at Amazon for just $12! Please note, prices are accurate on date of publication, but are subject to change.

Available in convenient resealable packets for on-the-go use, this formula is your ultimate shine booster when all hope seems lost. It has the power to revive even the dullest strands and deeply nourish your follicles upon application. Although infused with hydrating rich fatty acids, vitamins and proteins, the true magic lies in the Moringa oil, which gives you a weightless feel while adding mega-shine and helping to detangle your hair.

Related: 11 Best Hair Oils for Dry Hair in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more! If you’re struggling with parched strands and can’t seem to give them the moisture they so desperately need, we recommend adding an oil to your routine. But exactly how do you know which hair […]

Best of all, Davines doesn’t add any unwanted silicones or artificial colors. The other good news? You can skip using conditioner after shampooing, all thanks to this multi-purpose mask. Just apply to shampooed, towel-dried hair, let it set for 10 minutes — then rinse and style as desired. Customers rave about its quick and easy application, with some even leaving it on while they run errands around the house to make the most of every last drop. One five-star reviewer exclaimed, “This is the best hair mask I’ve ever used. Do yourself a favor and buy it!” Their hair turned out “soft, smooth and more vibrant.” I can confirm this is precisely how I felt too.

As a B-Corp-certified company, Davines upholds the highest standards of ethics and sustainability. They are committed to cruelty-free practices and do not test their products on animals, ensuring that their formulations are both effective and ethical. You’ll be tempted to buy everything Davines offers — I myself have a complete Davines collection. However, if you have a nut allergy, be sure to check the formulas — as some products (not all) contain almonds, walnuts and macadamia nuts.

The bottom line: Consider adding this incredible hair mask to your haircare routine today for glossy, hydrated locks!

See it: Get Davines’ The Spotlight Circle at Amazon for just $12! Please note, prices are accurate on date of publication, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us