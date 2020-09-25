Your Legs Can Look 10 Miles Long in This Empire Waist Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do your clothes bury you in fabric, or do they help bring out your best features? Do they conceal your insecurities or do they showcase them in a new way that actually makes you love them? Obviously, the latter in both situations is the goal, though the former is what we usually accept as “good enough.”

Well, “good enough” isn’t good enough for us anymore. It’s not selfish to want something more. It’s out there — and it’s affordable — so why not go for it? It’s not difficult to find either, especially not when you stick with Us. We found a dress made to evoke that feel-good sensation as soon as you try it on, and it’s under $30 at Amazon!

Get the DB MOON Long Sleeve Empire Waist Dress With Pockets starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

We’ve officially hit the perfect season for this fan-favorite dress, its long sleeves and knee-length fit made for this kind of weather. Our favorite feature, though? Well, besides the side pockets, because, you know, pockets. But we want to focus on the waistband! It’s elasticized for comfort and stretch, so it already gains points there, but we’re also obsessed with its empire style. Empire waistbands hit just below the bust as opposed to down at the natural waist or at the hips. The result? Elongated legs that look like they go on forever!

Hitting supermodel status is easy with this dress — no designer labels or even high heels necessary. No discomfort either. This dress is lovely and soft, and the skirt portion has a nice flow to it, wearing beautifully over either bare legs or tights. Heels would definitely heighten the effect (literally), but this dress would look so cute with a pair of booties too, or even sneakers or sandals!

This DB MOON dress is available in over 20 colors and prints, so if you were looking for a new go-to piece for the colder months, you’ve definitely found it and can start stocking up on all of your favorites now. There are great solids ranging from darker shades like navy to dark grey to brighter pops like red, as well as some fun patterns. You have a nice handful of florals to sort through, as well as a couple of shades of leopard.

Ready to see how this dress can change your look, your mindset and your overall demeanor? Let’s get to it. Add to cart and await happiness!

