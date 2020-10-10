This Loose-Fitting Fall Dress Will Still Give You a Great Shape

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing a loose dress is as close to rocking pajamas in daylight as you can get. The only issue? Some of the most comfortable dresses available tend to be on the shapeless side. But what if a dress could feel as plush as a nightgown, but still provide a figure-flattering silhouette?

The best way to achieve that is to find a dress with an empire waist. These pieces are form-fitting in the chest area and flare out down below, which creates an effortlessly chic aesthetic. This dress from DB MOON is cut exactly like this, and its soft fabric makes it all the more easy to wear!

When you think of garments with empire waists, chances are you imagine expensive haute couture on the red carpet. But don’t be fooled: This style absolutely translates to real life. You don’t need to be a celebrity to dress like one, after all! This top-rated item from DB MOON features the flattering fit you expect from a piece with an empire waist, but the comfy material is designed to be worn on the most casual of days!

This dress also comes complete with pockets, which is always a major plus in our eyes. Pockets instantly upgrade any piece, especially in the women’s fashion department. If you’re just stepping out to run a quick errand and want to look glamorous at the same time, this dress will leave you looking cute and also allow you to keep essentials on hand.

A simple dress like this can fit into anyone’s wardrobe. Even if you have more eccentric taste, staples are necessary in every closet. Of course, you can style it in so many ways — but our suggestion would be to throw on some adorable booties, a scarf and a crossbody bag. You can show off your shape while still keeping warm — it’s a layering dream come true!

