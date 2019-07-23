



There’s nothing more important than our laptops! It’s one of the most prized possessions we rely on every single day. It’s hard to think of a day when we’re not sending an email, surfing the net or shopping for a last-minute outfit. But those small screens carry such a large price tag. Even when we know it’s the one piece we should all be investing in, sometimes it’s impossible to take the plunge and splurge.

But what if we found a way to make this important investment without spending our life-savings? Today is your lucky day if you’re in the market for a new computer, searching for an easy gift for someone or looking to update an outdated one. For one day only, this portable laptop is only $99 at Woot!

See it: Grab one of the Lenovo Chromebook N22 11.6″ Notebook for $99 today only available at Woot!

The deal on the Lenovo Chromebook N22 11.6″ Notebook is just too good not to steal. This Chromebook is great for anyone who’s looking for a computer that’s small but mighty at just 11 inches. It’s even more portable because it weighs only 2.8 pounds. This laptop with a water-resilient keyboard can be easily stashed away in any tote bag, backpack or duffle.

In fact, it’s not just the ideal grab-and-go piece because it’s great when we’re hitting the road, too! What’s the one major problem we all face when we’re delayed at the airport or working at a family member’s home over a holiday weekend? There’s never an outlet when we need one. But this Chromebook has a 10-hour battery life so we can get through an entire day of work without ever having to plug it in to charge.

As for specific technical requirements, this laptop has an Intel N3060 dual core processor, which is speedy and reliable. The 11.6″ HD LED-backlit IPS display has a 1366 x 768 resolution to showcase movies and games with great clarity.

This Chromebook is also Bluetooth-enabled, which means it can easily pair with any accessories we already have or want to purchase separately. It also features a built-in rotating camera, which will help us save any photos and videos as memories.

See it: Grab one of the Lenovo Chromebook N22 11.6″ Notebook for $99 today only available at Woot!

This Chromebook features 16GB of storage and 14GB of memory, which is great for anyone who’s looking to keep files, photos and more.

The ChromeOS operating system is easy to navigate and very user-friendly, whether we’re computer whizzes or first-time users. It’s not just lightning-fast but it’s also safer and securer than ever too. The built-in virus protection will keep everything safe and secure. Chromebooks are especially innovative because they are automatically kept up to date with the latest virus protection with no additional steps we have to take. Best of all, this Chromebook won’t slow down over time so we can use this laptop for years to come.

What’s even more amazing? Since Woot also happens to be an Amazon partner, Prime Members can also get 2-day shipping. At a price like this, it’s impossible to find a reason not to steal this Chromebook deal ASAP! Whether we’re looking for a spare computer to keep at the office, to tote around daily for work, an upgrade to an outdated model or even just a computer we can rely on, this is our best bet at such an amazing deal. But hurry because time is running out!

See it: Grab one of the Lenovo Chromebook N22 11.6″ Notebook for $99 today only available at Woot!

Check out more of our picks and deals here! This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!