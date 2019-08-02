We’re Never Taking Off This Comfy, Celeb-Favorite Top





Is there anything better than having a cute plaid top in our closet? This bestselling Rails top starts under $100 and is the cutest out there!

The Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt is a go-to shirt for practically every single day of the year. With hundreds of reviews, a versatile style, undeniable quality and an endorsement from Taylor Swift, this top becomes an essential in any wardrobe it enters!

See it: Get the Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt starting at just $94.80 at Nordstrom! Is your size sold out? Check out these identical Rails Hunter Plaid Shirts here!

This plaid top is made of a buttery-soft fabric that shoppers say is so incredibly soft and comfortable that they never want to take it off. It drapes perfectly on anyone who tries it on, with a flattering fit that provides an instant boost in confidence!

This top has a front button closure and a spread collar. It has long sleeves with button cuffs, as well as a chest patch pocket for a cute and even functional accent. The roomy, relaxed fit is not only fashionable, but it allows for a huge variety of looks and styles!

We don’t need to stuff this top back into our dresser or underneath our bed just because it’s summertime. Fold or push up the sleeves, unbutton the top few buttons and then unbutton the bottom few too, so you can tie up the ends into an adorable knot! Pair with high-waisted denim shorts or a flowy midiskirt and there you have it — outfit perfection! Don’t forget a comfy pair of wedge sandals!

When we start to feel a chill in the air, this top can also be used in place of a lightweight jacket. Unbutton it completely and layer it over a simple or graphic T-shirt and a pair of ripped denim and booties. When that chill becomes a frigid wind, switch the T-shirt out for a fitted turtleneck top and layer this plaid shirt on top! Let it hang open or button it up to the collarbone!

The buttons themselves can do so much to change an outfit. Wear this shirt alone and button it all the way up for a vintage, high-fashion look, or undo the top few for a more casual-cool vibe. Another thing we could do with this top is take it completely off and actually tie it around our waist for a ‘90s-inspired statement. Don’t forget to grab an oversized one as well to wear over leggings!

Rails blends “the casual comfort of Southern California living with a sleek sophistication,” with influences from “international travel to metropolitan living.” That’s what makes its pieces so universally appealing! With premium fabrics and sleek, classic silhouettes, this top is just one of many Rails pieces that will stay in style for decades to come!

Time to shop! Your new favorite shirt is waiting to come home!

