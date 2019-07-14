The Perfect Wedge Sandals for Your ‘On-the-Go Summer’ — Now on Sale!





Still trying to find your go-to summer shoe? We’ve even had to start waking up earlier every day because we spend so long staring at our shoe rack trying to figure out what will go best with our outfit — a pair that won’t require any bandages on our heels!

It’s time to reclaim those extra minutes of sleep with the Söfft Mauldin Wedge Sandal. We might as well just shove all of our other shoes back into the closet; they’re just taking up space! This sandal is all we need for a carefree, pain-free summer. Don’t be upset that you didn’t find them earlier, though. The timing is actually perfect, because these shoes are 30% off right now in every color!

See it: Get the Söfft Mauldin Wedge Sandal (originally $100) for just $70 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers say these open-toe shoes are “the perfect foundation and height for an on-the-go summer.” Not only are they “extremely soft and comfortable,” but they’re also “fashionable and versatile,” able to “go from casual to dressy on a whim!” Well, that checks off every single requirement on our list. Okay, we’re convinced!

These shoes have a smooth leather upper and lining. There is a toe strap, as well as two criss-cross straps that work their way up to the ankle, where we’ll find an adjustable buckle for a customizable fit. Check the back of the upper at the heel to find a back zip closure, making for an easy on and off so we don’t need to undo and redo the buckle every time!

The footbed of this shoe is cushioned with memory foam. Obviously, a brand named Söfft is going to be detailed when it comes to comfortable footbeds! Over on the bottom of the shoe is the 2-inch stacked wedge heel, which shoppers say is extremely easy to walk on, too!

Söfft was founded back in 1927 and has been producing high-quality, handcrafted footwear for nearly a century. Using natural, premium materials from around the globe, the American brand is known for creating “feminine silhouettes,” that are fashion-forward with “beautiful design and modern comfort” in mind!

See it: Get the Söfft Mauldin Wedge Sandal (originally $100) for just $70 at Nordstrom!

This shoe is currently available in five colors, all of which are solid except one. That would be the Bistro Taupe Metallic version. This shoe actually has a trendy snake print design with a gorgeous dynamic as some sections shine in gold while others take on a vintage, faded look!

Other options include Black, Light Grey, Luggage, a caramel brown and Mango, a stand-out orangey-red shade. Black, Light Grey and Luggage are amazing for everyday wear, while Mango provides a pop we can base an entire outfit around!

As for those outfits, they can vary widely. These shoes can be worn a lightweight midi or maxidress as easily as they can be worn with culottes and a half-tucked blouse. We’d wear them with shorts, too, or perhaps a wrap dress! These shoes will adapt to any scenario, so don’t be able to wear them to work, a barbecue or even a wedding!

Some sizes are starting to go, so if you fell in love with these shoes as quickly as we did, it’s time to get adding to bag! As soon as they arrive on your doorstep, it’ll be time for summer to officially begin!

See it: Get the Söfft Mauldin Wedge Sandal (originally $100) for just $70 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Söfft here and other sandals available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!