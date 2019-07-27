These Linen Joggers Are the Perfect Summer Sweatpants Alternative





We love our sweatpants and our leggings and we never, ever want to take them off, but when the temperatures start to rise, we get to a point where we just can’t take the heat anymore. Is it too much to ask for if we want a pair of pants just as comfortable as sweats that will actually keep us cool in the summer?

Surprisingly, it’s not too much to ask for at all! The Caslon Linen Jogger Pants are exactly what we were imagining in our mind, but even better, because they’re totally stylish! Instead of missing our sweats while wearing these pants, we may actually end up missing these pants while wearing our sweats!

These joggers have accrued nearly 200 reviews so far. Shoppers are thrilled with how little care the 100% linen material requires, and that it’s even machine washable! They’re calling these pants “a wardrobe must” that is “great for hot summer days” and “excellent for travel.” So many proclaimed that they were going to get a second, or even third pair, loving that these pants are “a nice step above jeans” style-wise, and yet even more comfortable!

Just like our favorite sweats, these joggers are pull-on style with an elasticized drawstring waist, allowing us customize the fit to be as snug as we want without any gapping. They have a flattering high-rise fit and a relaxed feel, but not in a boxy way. The cropped hem tapers into ribbed cuffs above the ankle, creating structure while leaving space for fun and creative footwear options!

These Caslon joggers have two front patch pockets, as well as two back flap pockets, so we won’t be experiencing a storage shortage any time soon. Plus, pockets are just cute!

We love that these pants are made of linen. They’re soft and lightweight, the breathability keeping us cool even when we don’t want to, or can’t, wear shorts, a dress or a skirt. Even though linen is such an airy fabric, it can actually dress an outfit up, too. Just imagine these pants with loafer-style mules and a tucked-in button-up tank! The fashion police are about to pull us over for being too stylish! That ticket is definitely going up on the refrigerator.

These joggers are currently available in four colors. Black is a classic, and it proves that we don’t need to wear light colors to keep it breezy in the summer sun. To lighten things up just a little, there’s Grey Ebony. We typically associate grey sweatpants with lazy days and in-the-house activities, but these grey joggers are honestly crazy chic!

Another deep and fabulous shade is Navy Peacoat, an extra-dark blue, and lastly, there’s Olive, a muted and natural shade of green we’re seeing everywhere right now, and loving! Whichever shade, or shades, we end up with, we’ll get so much use out of them, as each and every one goes with so many other colors!

These joggers run a little big, so we might want to consider sizing down for a more fitted silhouette. Make sure to look through the Caslon size guide just before adding to bag and flying through that checkout process faster than the speed of light! Now, if only they’d get to us that quickly!

