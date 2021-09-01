Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s always fun going barefoot in the summer for a little while, but there’s no denying that a warm and cozy pair of slippers in the fall is chef’s kiss levels of perfection. Wearing the right pair feels like slipping our feet into a cloud, a marshmallow, ultra-fluffy pillows…all of that dreamy softness.

This pair might just be the softest yet — like, ever. This could truly be the softest pair you could buy, period. Softness is just one thing these slippers have going for them. The more we learned about them, the more we loved them, and we know you will too!

Get the Dearfoams Chenille Slipper starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This slipper quickly stood out to us because of its chenille upper. Chenille is just about the coziest material on the planet, and we love the look as well. Things only get softer and softer with the addition of a velour trim and a cushioned memory foam insole on the inside, plus a plush lining. We can see why these slippers are described as “over-the-top soft”!

Another plus is that even though these Dearfoams slippers are made with the warmest, coziest materials, they’re designed to keep your feet from sweating. They’re made with the brand’s DF Adapt temperature-regulating technology, keeping things breathable and comfortable no matter how high you’ve turned the heat!

The amazing qualities of these closed-back slippers don’t end there. How about the fact that they’re machine washable so you can keep them clean and fresh? Or the fact that the outsole is made of rubber for durability and longevity? This also means you can totally step outside in them without worrying about ruining them!

This goes without being said, but yet another bonus about these slippers is that they’re such a great gifting item. Everyone loves soft, cozy pieces, especially in the fall and winter! They come in five colors, so you’re sure to find one that a loved one would love, and they’re even convenient if you’re not totally sure about someone’s size. Every size covers two shoe sizes. Small is for sizes 5 to 6, medium is for 7 to 8, large is for 9 to 10 and X-large is for 11 to 12!

