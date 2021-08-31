These Colorful Sneakers Could Be Even Comfier Than Your Favorite Slippers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A new pair of sneakers just feels like a refresh. It’s like pressing a reset button on our mood, our wardrobe and our comfort. If we’re feeling like we can’t find our footing in the world, one thing we know will help is a fresh pair of kicks. Not just any pair though!

Our new pair of sneakers needs to be our most stylish yet. It needs to stand out in just about every way and just about every angle. It needs to have premium, innovative details and design work, it needs to catch our attention immediately and it needs to be so comfy that we don’t even want to change into slippers at the end of the day. This pair knows what’s up!

Get the Wonesion Just So So Running Sneakers starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

As you can see from the photos, these shoes definitely know how to stand out in a crowd, and that’s just one thing we love about them. The knitted mesh upper was another instant win — keeping things comfy, breathable and stretchy. There is, however, a stability cage detail on the sides too so your foot can feel supported!

This is a lace-up style shoe, but not the kind you have to knot. There’s also an integrated tongue that won’t slip down or cause discomfort. You’ll also see some awesome cushioning on the inside, plus that cool wraparound ribbon with logo lettering on the outside for an even more distinctive look!

Get the Wonesion Just So So Running Sneakers starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

One of the first things that stood out to us on this shoe, however, was the insole. Its honeycomb hole design doesn’t only look fresh and modern, but it provides lightweight, bouncy support and excellent shock absorption for when you’re running on rocky trails. Keep your feet, knees and back feeling fantastic in these shoes. We weren’t kidding about a full-body reset!

These shoes are definitely recommended for running or hitting the gym for numerous types of workouts, but we would definitely rock them for casual outings too just because we so badly want them to be part of our whole outfit. And hey, we definitely don’t hate feeling our comfiest 24/7. They come in so many great colors too, from orange, to pink, to blue, to purple and more — check them all out!

Get the Wonesion Just So So Running Sneakers starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from WONESION here and check out more athletic shoes here! Don’t forget to browse through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!