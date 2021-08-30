Fleece Season Is Coming — Be Ready With This Adorable Jacket

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s coming, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it — apart from move to the tropics, really. The good news, however, is that you’ll welcome it with open arms…as long as you’re properly prepared. We’re talking about not only sweater weather, but fleece season, and we’ve got just the piece to have you ready on day one.

Whether you want to call it a fleece jacket, a teddy coat, faux-fur outerwear or a sherpa zip-up, this piece is truly lovely all the same. There are times when we think about how much we’ll miss summer, but when we see pieces like this available to buy (and for under $20), we quickly change our minds!

Get the ZAFUL Fluffy Fleece Jacket for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

When we saw this ZAFUL jacket on Amazon, we quickly started daydreaming. We imagined ourselves bundled up in this beauty on a chilly fall day, heading for an easy walk through a park full of falling red, orange and yellow leaves. We’re wearing a beanie and booties, and when we finish our walk, we have fresh apple cider and doughnuts waiting for us at the end. Autumnal bliss!

This jacket definitely has sherpa-style fleece with a higher pile than others for an extra-cuddly, cozy feeling. It also has a relaxed fit for comfort with ultra-dropped shoulders for a true effortless vibe. It also has a zip front so you can wear it two ways, a short stand collar and a cropped hem. There’s totally room to layer underneath on extra brisk days, but it’s also comfy enough to wear over a short-sleeve tee!

We love jackets like this because they aren’t just functional pieces created to keep you warm. This one is going to become an essential part of your outfit, earning you compliments, envy and definitely some friends who want to feel the softness for themselves. Simply wear it with a pair of jeans and slip-on sneakers, sleek booties or flats and you have a top-tier casual fall outfit!

This exact version of this jacket comes in both grey and khaki, but there are so many more variations and colors available on the same Amazon page, so check them out if you’re looking for a hood, pockets, a longer fit, a pink or even a reversible piece, perhaps!

