These Velvety Slippers Look Like Expensive Designer Loafers

We’re equally as obsessed with shoes as any other fashionista out there. Give us all of the heels, all of the booties and all of the loafers, sneakers and sandals. We just love the way a pair of pretty shoes can transform an entire look. When it comes to our favorite style to wear though, we actually have to go with slippers!

The issue with slippers is, of course, they’re pretty much reserved for our household. Some of them do have hard bottoms made for wearing out and about, but their overall super poofy style isn’t really going to go with any of our outfits, so they never venture past the doorstep or porch. There’s a time and place for poofy comfort, of course — but when we want to add a few more style points to our look, we have to go with a pair of slippers like these from Amazon!

Get the Dearfoams Rebecca Velour Closed Back Slipper (originally $26) now starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

We love classic fuzzy and fluffy slippers, but these Dearfoams slip-ons add a little luxury and a little glamour to the home shoe style — without losing any of the comfort. They’re a slim loafer style with a velvety upper and an embroidered floral logo on the vamp. These elements scream “designer Italian loafer” to Us. They’re very, very Gucci (minus the $700+ price tag).

If you take a trip inside these highly-reviewed slippers, you’ll be delighted to find a super soft lining and a plush memory foam footbed. As you wear them, you’ll also get to experience the brand’s DF Adapt technology, integrated into the shoe’s construction to keep feet sweat-free!

When we talk about the type of slippers we’d actually want to wear outside, this pair is what we have in our heads. Luckily, they do have an outdoor-friendly outsole! Save your feet from any jagged pebbles outside and from any loose Lego bricks inside. And don’t worry if you accidentally dirty them up — they’re machine-washable!

Things only get better when you realize each size of these slippers comes in both regular and wide widths. You also have two choices when it comes to the velour version: the icy purple Frosted Plum and the grey Sleet. There are nine other colors you can sort through too in soft microfiber, with solids and prints like floral and leopard. We’re definitely noting this down now, since after we buy our own pair, we’re going to come back to these for future gifting!

