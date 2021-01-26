This Waffle Knit Top Has the Perfect Color-Block Effect

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we just take a second to appreciate waffle knit? Actually, it deserves more than just a second. It’s a style that’s been there for us again and again throughout our lives, and it never fails to bring us comfort. It can be very, very cute too, taking a simple tee from just okay to “Where did you get that?”

Of course, we’d all prefer that latter reaction. There’s nothing like being complimented on your clothes, especially when you had to put so little effort into wearing them — and spend so little to buy them! That’s why we’re recommending you this top from Amazon that checks all of the boxes. It’s even available in six color variations!

Get the Dellytop Long-Sleeve Thermal Waffle Knit Top for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top’s lightweight waffle knit is warm, cute and totally flattering. It has a relaxed nature to it, its texture never clinging too closely to the body. It’s elevated even further by a V neckline, as well as color-blocking from the bust up — and on the sleeves! The shoulders of the sleeves themselves are not especially dropped, but because of the color-blocking they appear like they’re dropped down to the tops of the elbows. Basically, you get the look of dropped sleeves without the extra fabric waving around below your upper arm!

As noted, there are six color variations of this top currently available: white and black, beige and brown, grey and blue, grey and white, grey and black and grey and pink. We would tell you which one was our favorite but…we haven’t quite figured it out yet. We say it’s okay to have a few favorites though. If you love them all equally as much, why not?

Need a little more waffle knit in your life? We’ve picked out a few more tops you might want to check out if you’re feeling this one!

If you want to go all out with dropped shoulders and balloon sleeves, this highly-rated MEROKEETY top might be calling your name!

Don’t feel like you need to ditch waffle knit just because the weather warms up. This twist-knot MIHOLL tank will be perfect for spring and summer!

This Grforclo top‘s statement short sleeves and adorable chest pocket already have Us imagining so many potential outfits!

