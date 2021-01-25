Fabulous Fashion Find: This Pink Camo Hoodie Was Made to Stand Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve seen and worn camo prints our entire lives. It’s one of those timeless patterns that, regardless of its busy nature, is so versatile that it can basically act as a neutral. We love the traditional earthy tones with greens, browns and beiges that we normally see, but why stop there?

Why not explore the softer side of the famous design? Why blend in when your fashion could make you stand out? It will open up your wardrobe to a whole new world of possibilities. This Amazon sweatshirt is exactly the way to do it, and the pink version seriously has our heart skipping a beat!

Get the MakeMeChic Long-Sleeve Casual Printed Sweatshirt in Camo Pink for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This pretty, pink hoodie combines rosy blush with dashes of faded navy, white and taupe to create a unique color combo that will catch eyes and steal hearts. We would know, since it did exactly that to Us. Even past the pattern, it’s simply a great piece to own.

This piece is lightweight enough that you can wear it as a top instead of a layer over your top. It’s a nice weight for winter workouts too, ready to be paired with your favorite sports bra and leggings. Don’t feel like you need to stick solely to activewear or even loungewear though. This sweatshirt is more than cute enough to wear with high-waisted denim and sneakers, or even a mini skirt and booties!

Get the MakeMeChic Long-Sleeve Casual Printed Sweatshirt in Camo Pink for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This hoodie has a cropped, straight hem, adding to its chic sensibilities, drawstrings attached to the hood and cuffed long sleeves — minus the tight ribbing. It’s also available in eight other shades besides the pink, so you can stick with classic camo color combos or go for blue, or even the fiery orange!

Want to explore some other takes on camo that drew our eye? We’ve picked out a few more finds for you to check out!

These Oalka purple camo leggings will serve as major workout motivation because you’ll love wearing them so much!

Get ready to turn heads in this fierce, body-skimming, red camo ICONOFLASH dress!

Another take on pink camo, you can transition to this SweatyRocks tee once the warm spring weather starts to show up!

Get the MakeMeChic Long-Sleeve Casual Printed Sweatshirt in Camo Pink for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from MakeMeChic here and see other hoodies here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!