This White Tank Top Looks Just Like the 1 From Demi Lovato’s Selfie Video

Why does it feel like the hardest pieces to shop for are the simplest ones? We’re like, “Okay. All I need is a simple, plain basic. I’m going to be in and out of this store in a snap.” In reality, however, we’re frustratedly looking through every rack — unable to find what we thought would be impossible to miss!

Even though basics are, well, “basic,” there are actually a lot of things that go into making them great pieces. Because there’s less flash going on, all of the little things, like the neckline or straps, need to be just right. The fabric needs to fit and feel absolutely perfect. Each piece needs to look awesome enough on its own rather than just as a layer. Need an example? Demi Lovato can certainly provide!

Lovato’s recent comeback has already been legendary in just about every way, and each fashion moment she’s been serving up has been unforgettable — whether we’re talking fancy photo shoot looks or casual ensembles. Just the other day, the “Dancing With the Devil” singer posted a selfie video on her Instagram Stories in a minimal yet powerful ensemble, rocking a fitted white tank along with her fierce pixie cut!

Her tank was exactly the type of basic we were looking for, so we used it as inspiration to find one of our own — and we were successful! We found this SheIn top on Amazon, and it looks essentially like a clone of Lovato’s. It has a trendy square neckline (and back) with thick straps, a fitted look and a cropped fit hem. We know the photos don’t look very cropped, but reviewers confirm it is!

This tank is made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex for some major stretch. It has a super soft ribbed knit and is nice and breathable for spring and summer. It’s not leaps and bounds from the classic white tee design we’re used to, yet all of these subtle changes in design and fabric make all of the difference.

This tank is also available in other colors on Amazon — plus in a couple of non-ribbed variations — so make sure to check them all out and stock up if you’ve been looking to expand the basics section of your wardrobe. No better time than now!

