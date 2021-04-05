21 Spring Finds That Totally Look Like They’re From Zara — Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Zara is definitely a fashion inspiration destination for Us. The only issue is that some of the pieces are just a bit out of our price range (or a lot out of our price range). The most exciting part about building out your wardrobe for a season is all of the new pieces you get to buy, but that excitement definitely dwindles if you can only afford two or three things — max!

Luckily, Amazon has tons and tons of cute clothes for spring, and many of them totally look like they could be right off the racks at Zara. Ready to see our picks? We’ve got 21 favorites for you, and the price is right on all of them!

21 Spring Finds That Totally Look Like They’re From Zara

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The embroidered floral overlay on this Milumia dress is serious spring perfection!

2. We Also Love: This maxi dress from YESNO has those boho vibes we absolutely adore!

3. We Also Love: This ruffled Berryou shirt dress is an awesome way to combine chic and casual fashion!

Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: With puff sleeves and perforations, this Foshow knit top is going to be a compliment magnet!

5. We Also Love: This Meikulo ruffle cami almost looks angelic!

6. We Also Love: How completely cute is this smocked off-shoulder top from BCBGeneration?

Skirts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: A Zara-inspired list would not be complete without a satin skirt like this Soowalaoo stunner!

8. We Also Love: This GRACE KARIN skirt has it all going on: a twist knot, an asymmetrical hem and even a pleated section!

9. We Also Love: This crochet Kistore skirt will be perfect over your swimsuit on your next vacation!

Shorts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These tie-dye shorts from The Drop are so comfy, but will elevate your warm weather looks!

11. We Also Love: The lace trim on these ebossy shorts is all kinds of pretty!

12. We Also Love: Instead of lace — or maybe in addition to it — you can also grab these MakeMeChic shorts with a scalloped trim!

Jackets

13. Our Absolute Favorite: You absolutely can’t go wrong when you have a denim jacket like this one from Wrangler in your arsenal!

14. We Also Love: This SoTeer jacket has a cute color-block design and is waterproof, making it perfect for April showers!

15. We Also Love: This F/A&Benson moto jacket comes in a trendy turmeric yellow shade that will look beautiful among blooming flowers!

Shoes

16. Our Absolute Favorite: These SOUL Naturalizer fisherman sandals are nice and supportive along with being super stylish!

17. We Also Love: How elegant are these KAANAS block heels? We can’t stop staring!

18. We Also Love: Simple and sweet, we love these minimal Qupid sandals!

Hats

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing will make you feel more like a spring fashion icon than this FURTALK straw hat!

20. We Also Love: Ready to hop on the bucket hat trend? This UGUPGRADE hat is the most adorable way to go!

21. We Also Love: The colorful pastels on this MIRMARU baseball cap have endless Zara vibes!

Looking for more? Explore all of Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!