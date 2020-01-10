There’s no shame in rocking shapewear to feel more confident in our clothing. Even stunning celebs like Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony have admitted to using undergarments that are designed to give you a more flattering shape. We support anything that makes you feel better about yourself!

Though we love the look that we achieve when wearing shapewear, sometimes the added layers can feel uncomfortable and are annoying to deal with. Well, what if we told you that we’ve found a pair of jeans that has built-in slimming features that require no extra layers at all? That’s what you get with these incredible Democracy jeans, and you could say that we’re totally obsessed with them!

Get the Democracy Women’s Ab Solution Itty Bitty Boot for prices starting at just $28, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Originally available at Nordstrom, we were bummed when they disappeared! Luckily, Amazon came through. Countless Amazon shoppers agree that these are the “best jeans ever,” and we can see why. The Democracy Women’s Ab Solution bootcut jeans are designed to flatter you in the most effective way possible, especially if you feel like you have a bit of so-called “stomach anxiety,” as one reviewer notes. They feature built-in panels that smooth out your shape in one of the most sensitive areas — the lower belly.

The slight flare leg on this jean is designed to look elegant, and they’re a true mid-rise pair that lays on the hips perfectly. These Democracy jeans also have some tiny design details that are put in place to make you feel totally confident while wearing them. These include forward side seams that can slim your profile, a hidden elastic waistband, an ultra-flattering sweetheart seam on the back as well as rounded back pockets.

These jeans come in three different washes, and there’s truly no stopping you from buying them all! Multiple reviewers admit to owning more than one pair of these Democracy jeans, because that’s just how much they love them. Reviewers say that the “fit is incredible” and even applaud these jeans as the “best jeans that [they] have owned in a long time.” With such high praise, it would practically be a crime to not give these jeans a try. Get them delivered straight to your door from Amazon ASAP!

