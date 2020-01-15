The one thing we’ve noticed about celebrities? They love to turn the sidewalk into their very own catwalk. And we don’t blame them — it’s the perfect opportunity to strut in style. While their signature looks may differ, there tends to be one thing in common about their outfits…

Just look to Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber. Every single one of these A-listers shares a similar love for straight-legged denim. It’s the key to achieving that effortless, cool-girl vibe that we’re always after. So, if you’re like Us and looking to snag some style tips from their very fashionable handbook, today is your lucky day! We’ve found their favorite pair — and they’re available at Amazon.

Grab a pair of the Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans (originally $70), now with prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

According to a recent Yahoo article, the Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans are the pants that basically every celebrity is wearing right now. We totally get it, especially after seeing over 100 reviewers raving about them. One shopper said that they are simply “so perfect,” while another praised how they are “worth every penny!” When we heard that this denim “works miracles,” we knew it was something special.

The only thing better than one perfect pair of jeans? That would be 14 of them — that’s right, two straight weeks of color options are up for grabs. So, whether you’re looking for the most perfect black, white or denim hue, Levi’s has you covered. Oh, and if you’re wondering if one is better than the next? No need to stress. Every version features the same tapered leg, a button-fly closure and will sit right above the waist for the most flattering fit yet.

Another upside here is that this denim seems to “fit like a glove,” no matter what body type or frame you’re working with. In fact, one proud owner couldn’t get over how this denim fit her shorter frame, while another loved how she didn’t have to make “any adjustments” to her taller frame either.

We love that just about anyone can feel confident and chic in this divine denim. If you’re looking to strut in style like your favorite celebrity, go ahead and add a pair (or two) of these A-list-approved jeans into your carts ASAP!

