We’re Adding Every Version of This Stylish Sweatshirt to Our Carts ASAP

The older we get, the more important it is to have a reliable closet. Sure, we love trendier items as much as the next fashionista, but when it comes to our day-to-day looks? We all about a handful of ready-to-go pieces that are just that: ready to go.

What items are making our shortlist? Well, a perfect pair of jeans, an LBD and, yes, even a white tee are musts! Any of these items can be dressed up or down a dozen different ways, and you want to know what else works just as well? This sensational sweatshirt!

See it: Grab the GADEWAKE Women’s Casual Color Block Sweatshirt (originally $20) now with prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13th, 2020, but are subject to change.

It’s hard to think of a sweatshirt as such an important piece, but let Us tell you — it’s time to be amazed. The GADEWAKE Women’s Casual Color Block Sweatshirt will most certainly exceed your expectations.

One reviewer loves how “soft and comfortable” this piece is and another loved how “put together” she looked (and felt!) in it, at eight months pregnant, no less! This sweatshirt is made to fit all body types comfortably and flatteringly. No wonder so many proud owners are deeming this five-star-rated hoodie utter perfection.

And why wouldn’t they? All seven versions are sensational. Each features the same two-toned design that highlights a rounded neck and most importantly, two front pockets. We love that we can leave our handbags at home!

What could be better than that? Only that this long sleeve sweatshirt works overtime. Sure, it can work over any cami or tank top when we’re hitting the gym or running errands, but the length also makes it the perfect in-between piece that can be styled similar to our favorite tunic. The “looser fit” left many happy reviewers speechless. One reviewer loves how this sweatshirt can pair with anything from “leggings and boots” to “jeans and sneakers,” and we can’t help but agree!

See it: Grab the GADEWAKE Women’s Casual Color Block Sweatshirt (originally $20) now with prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13th, 2020, but are subject to change.

Over 2,000 other reviewers agree too! One loves how “thin, warm and soft” this piece is, but most importantly, they were in awe over how it was “fitting without being tight.” Yes, we know how rare that is. Worrying it will lose its form over time? No need! Others can’t stop raving over how this sweatshirt hasn’t lost its flattering fit even after being washed a couple of times. This is an investment we can’t possibly regret making!

When you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe this season, go ahead and add one (or two, or three!) of these two-toned sweatshirts into your cart. Whether you’re dressing it up or down, this two-toned color block sweatshirt is the fashionable piece you’ll be wearing on repeat!

See it: Grab the GADEWAKE Women’s Casual Color Block Sweatshirt (originally $20) now with prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13th, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional GADEWAKE items, more sweatshirts and women’s clothing also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!