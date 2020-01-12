The one thing we’ve noticed about Amazon? It’s in its prime — and we’re not talking about its delivery options. Lately, it seems our favorite celebrities are flocking to the retailer — from athletes to A-listers, the list is seriously extensive.

Serena Williams joins former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and superstar actress Gabrielle Union in unveiling Amazon’s brand new fitness store. Together, this trio is making it easier than ever for customers (like Us!) to access their favorite wellness-related products. With that in mind, it only seemed right to take a page out of Williams’ playbook by adding these five must-have items to our carts ASAP!

1. This Tennis Racket

Looking to step up your tennis game this year? Consider it all set. This Williams-approved tennis racket is designed with an Arch Technology that will improve the regular tennis frame in itself, and the lively string bed will provide even more power. Oh, and it doesn’t end there. The Cushion-Aire grip will give everyone their most comfortable hold yet.

Grab the Wilson Prime Tennis Racket (Strung) for $50 + FREE SHIPPING! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

2. These Wireless Headphones

Looking for some peace of mind? Turn to these to get the job done. These wireless headphones are great for anyone who’s looking for a small item that’ll make a big difference.

Grab the Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones (originally $250) now only $200! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

3. This Digital Scale

Want the most accurate, up-to-date report on all of your hard work? Snag this top-rated digital scale that nearly 4,000 reviewers can’t live without. It monitors weight loss, muscle gain and bone mass — and it’s on sale!

Grab the Withings Body+ – Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Digital Scale (originally $100) now only $80! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

4. This Indoor Bike

Want to train like the professionals? From the interactive personal training to the indoor class-vibe, and don’t forget the free one-year iFit membership, this is the perfect addition to any home.

Grab the NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle for $1,999, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

5. This Resistance Band

Embrace 2020 completely with these resistance bands. It’s the simple and effective way to work out, without lugging equipment all over the place. All you need to do is throw them in your bag and head out the door!

Grab the AmazonBasics 30 to 60 Pound Resistance Pull Up Band (originally $12) now only $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out the rest of Serena William’s must-have items also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!