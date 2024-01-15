Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When people in my circle ask me for shopping advice, one of the things I often tell them first is to invest in quality denim. Unlike fast-fashion that will last up to a year at max, a proper pair of well-made jeans can thrive for a lifetime if properly taken care of. Revolve has plenty of high-end denim worthy of your investment – and right now, several styles are up to 65% off.

After scrolling through Revolve’s sale, which ends on Thursday, I found several chic pairs of jeans I couldn’t believe were actually marked down. They’re from top brands that make well-crafted, high-style jeans such as Agolde, Grlfrnd, Sprwmn and Levi’s, in a variety of styles such as high-rise, straight, flare, bootcut, slim, distressed and more. We also found several pairs in different washes like white, faded black, light wash and more — so you can find one which best suits your style.

One pair of jeans which particularly stood out were the Cherie High Rise Straight jeans by Agolde. They’re truly the perfect pair of everyday pants. Their wash color is a middle-of-road blue that’s neither too light or too dark, making it easy to style with several existing items in your closet. They boast a frayed hem which gives them a slight distressed look, along with a straight silhouette and high-rise waist.

You can go for a dressier look for a wine night out with the girls by pairing it with a blazer, some heels and statement jewelry or a button-down shirt, some sandals and a sun hat for a day exploring the farmer’s market. Normally, they sit at $188, but right now, you can snag them on sale. Yes, they are still on the higher end in terms of denim pricing — but we can assure you, these are sure to last for years to come.

Keep scrolling to shop for your new favorite pair of go-to denim from Revolve at a discounted price — but shop soon, because the sale won’t last much longer!

