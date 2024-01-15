Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sweater weather is in full swing! Back in the fall, knits were more of a fashion statement. Now, they’re a survival tactic. With freezing temperatures and frigid wind chill, we need thick layers to stay warm all winter. But that doesn’t mean we can’t find cute designs that offer both warmth and style. In fact, we just saw that one of our favorite sweaters of the season is currently on sale for 51% off!

Related: 15 Fabulous Finds That Look Luxe But Are Secretly Affordable luxe-looking clothesIf 2024 is your self-dedicated year of stepping fully into your fashionista bag, you’re not alone! For many, this year will be a year of trying things, but sometimes, this process can get pretty pricey! Finding luxe-looking clothes that don’t cost an arm and a leg can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to […]

This bestselling cardigan from Amazon is a luxury lookalike! Instead of spending $495 on the popular piece by Jenni Kayne, score this sweater on sale for only $26! Cardigans have been one of the hottest trends lately, with everyone from Taylor Swift to Reese Witherspoon hopping on board. And this affordable style feels especially fashion-forward, thanks to the oversized fit. Snag this cardigan before the sale is over!

Get the Lillusory Women’s Open Front Oversized Knit Cardigan for just $26 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Lillusory Women’s Open Front Oversized Knit Cardigan is our dream deal! Luxuriously soft and slouchy, this stylish sweater is a closet staple in any season — warm for winter yet lightweight for spring! Crafted with intricate stitching and tortoiseshell buttons, this cardigan really does look expensive.

If you ask Us, a cardigan is the most versatile type of sweater. You can rock these knits buttoned-up, open or even over your shoulders for a preppy look. And with 26 shades to choose from, this Lillusory cardigan offers even more options. This comfy-chic cardigan hits around our hips, so it’s long enough to wear with your favorite pair of jeans or leggings. Appropriate for work or the weekend!

Get the Lillusory Women’s Open Front Oversized Knit Cardigan for just $26 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

If this particular sweater isn’t your style, check out these other cardigans from Amazon:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Hurry! These ‘Soft and Warm’ Ugg Boots Are 30% Off at Zappos Right Now Now that we’re fully experiencing winter and all the frigid weather it brings, warm footwear is likely all you’re reaching for — and we get it! Whether it’s insulated or leather options, boots are an easy winter go-to. Ugg boots are a popular shoe style lauded for their comfort and insulation. If you’re not in […]