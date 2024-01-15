Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Sweater weather is in full swing! Back in the fall, knits were more of a fashion statement. Now, they’re a survival tactic. With freezing temperatures and frigid wind chill, we need thick layers to stay warm all winter. But that doesn’t mean we can’t find cute designs that offer both warmth and style. In fact, we just saw that one of our favorite sweaters of the season is currently on sale for 51% off!
This bestselling cardigan from Amazon is a luxury lookalike! Instead of spending $495 on the popular piece by Jenni Kayne, score this sweater on sale for only $26! Cardigans have been one of the hottest trends lately, with everyone from Taylor Swift to Reese Witherspoon hopping on board. And this affordable style feels especially fashion-forward, thanks to the oversized fit. Snag this cardigan before the sale is over!
Get the Lillusory Women's Open Front Oversized Knit Cardigan for just $26 (originally $53) at Amazon!
The Lillusory Women’s Open Front Oversized Knit Cardigan is our dream deal! Luxuriously soft and slouchy, this stylish sweater is a closet staple in any season — warm for winter yet lightweight for spring! Crafted with intricate stitching and tortoiseshell buttons, this cardigan really does look expensive.
If you ask Us, a cardigan is the most versatile type of sweater. You can rock these knits buttoned-up, open or even over your shoulders for a preppy look. And with 26 shades to choose from, this Lillusory cardigan offers even more options. This comfy-chic cardigan hits around our hips, so it’s long enough to wear with your favorite pair of jeans or leggings. Appropriate for work or the weekend!
