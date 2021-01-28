Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The self-care movement has really taken off the over the past few years, and nothing makes us happier. Taking the time to light some candles, draw yourself a bubble bath, relax with a good book or jot down the things you’re grateful for in a notebook can seriously change your mindset. Add in some meditation, hot tea and and snuggle time with your pets and you’re golden!

The issue is that we can’t always calm ourselves down to get into that self-care state. That goes for both when we’re at home and when we’re out. The world can get pretty chaotic and stressful, so being able to take a minute to chill out and reset is so important. But how? With this “revolutionary mindfulness tool”!

Denise Richards raved about this LOVETUNER necklace in an interview with The Strategist (where she also revealed she lives in these $7 socks!): “The Lovetuner is a whistle that, when blown, makes a sound at the frequency of 528 hertz, which is known as the frequency of love. You wear it around your neck, and you can get them with chains or straps. I know it might sound odd, but if you try it, you’ll see that it immediately changes your state of being. It’s very calming. Anytime I’m feeling stressed out or overwhelmed, it helps ground me. And we could all use that right now, during a time when there’s a lot of anxiety and uncertainty.”

She is so right. This necklace could help with so many aspects of your life too. It basically claims to tune your body the way you would tune an instrument so everything is in perfect harmony. It may “reduce stress, prevent burnout, strengthen your immune system, increase your lung volume and improve your overall health and well-being.”

This USA-made sound healing tool may help you get into that self-care zone quickly and quietly. Because it’s so small and wearable, you’ll be able to reap its benefits no matter where you are. Simply steal a few moments for yourself and gently blow into the mouthpiece, playing a smooth, long tone. Don’t force it! Try to do this at least six times before moving on with your day.

Each purchase of the LOVETUNER comes with the two-piece calibrated tuning necklace and either a waxed cotton cord or a ball chain — your pick. You can pick out your favorite color too! Your order will also come with a special gift box and easy-to-follow instructions so you can get the most out of your moment of calm. Enjoy!

