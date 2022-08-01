This Therapeutic Gel May Remove Acne Scars Dating Back to Your Teenage Years

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dealing with acne often has two different phases. The first phase is to help clear up any blemishes that may be persistent — but then the aftermath comes. Many of Us who have dealt with acne need to figure out how to handle the scars which may pop up afterwards. In fact, the scarring can lost longer than the acne itself!

It’s an infuriating feeling when it seems like nothing will make these pesky reminders of the past go away. But luckily, that can all change with the right treatments — and according to reviewers, this scar gel from DERMA E has been able to finally rid their skin from all signs of former acne!

Get the DERMA E Scar Gel (originally $20) on sale for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

One shopper who says they have scarring dating back to their teenage years used this gel, and watched every single spot disappear! If that’s not promising feedback, then we don’t know what is. This gel utilizes an oil-free formula which includes a blend of different botanical extracts to help heal acne scarring. Even spots that appear lumpy or bumpy will benefit from this topical treatment!

This doesn’t just help with acne scarring — any type of scar may diminish once this gel is incorporated into your routine. You can even use this on stretch marks to help make them less visible!

This all-around incredible product is gentle enough for sensitive skin, and the oil-free gel is designed to help prevent new pimples from forming too. You may still notice some blemishes pop up after using it a few times, but one reviewer said they simply took a quick break when that happened — and started back up again after a couple of days without fail. Everyone’s skin will react differently to this treatment, but as there’s potential to help clear up your complexion, it may be worth a try. At this price point, we’re all for seeing what the fuss is about!

