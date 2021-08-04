Shoppers Are Seeing ‘Flawless’ Results With This Full-Coverage SPF CC Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you think of a full-coverage foundation, you might envision a heavy product that’s going to feel equally substantial on the skin. In fact, many shoppers don’t use a full-coverage foundation unless it’s absolutely necessary.

But here’s where it gets tricky: You truly can’t compare that ultra-flawless finish to a lighter product — so is it possible to find a happy medium between the two? Shoppers claim that this CC cream from Dermablend is as lightweight as a moisturizer, but offers medium-to-full coverage capabilities that help create a perfect complexion!

Get the Continuous Correction™ CC Cream SPF 50+ for $39 from Dermablend Cosmetics!

Shoppers are amazed with the coverage that they have reportedly received from this CC cream — especially considering how light it feels on the skin! We don’t enjoy when our makeup is clogging up our pores, as it can potentially cause breakouts — and reviewers assure Us that this product won’t lead to those negative results at all. You can build up the coverage from a medium to a fuller look by easily blending the product using your fingers, a blending brush or sponge. You can also try mixing it with your favorite moisturizer for just a hint of tint!

One reviewer says that using this CC cream helps make their morning routine “so much faster,” because it’s hydrating enough to use as both your foundation and moisturizer. It’s also incredible that the formula has SPF 50 included, so you won’t forget to put sunscreen on before heading out the door. While this is a step that many ignore or skip when it’s later in the afternoon, it’s crucial for anti-aging purposes.

Continuous Correction™ CC Cream SPF 50+

Get the Continuous Correction™ CC Cream SPF 50+ for $39 from Dermablend Cosmetics!

You can currently purchase this CC cream in 16 different shades and there are pictures for each, so you may want to compare your skin tone in order to find your perfect match. This CC cream is also packed with a slew of good-for-your-skin ingredients that go beyond just giving your complexion a temporary fix!

The formula includes niacinamide, baicalin, vitamin E and caffeine, which may help your skin look better over time — even without makeup. In a clinical trial, this CC cream has visibly improved skin’s overall radiance after four weeks of regular use — an amazing added bonus! You might notice yourself needing to use less and less of this product as time goes on, which is the ultimate goal. What are you waiting for?

See it: Get the Continuous Correction™ CC Cream SPF 50+ for $39 from Dermablend Cosmetics!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the face makeup and more beauty products available from Dermablend Cosmetics!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!