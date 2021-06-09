Shoppers Say This Liquid ‘Lifting’ Serum Is Like a Face Lift in a Jar

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even if you’re in the position to shell out the big bucks necessary to get a procedure like a face lift, you probably have other hesitations. It’s understandable! Many cosmetic surgeries require extensive recovery time and are somewhat terrifying! Why not give other topical products a try that can save you money, time and physical stress?

But let’s be clear about one thing: We’re not saying that any product on the market will give you the same type of results that you can get from a proper procedure. However, serums like this one from NuOrganic are less invasive, a lot more affordable and may still boost your skin with major improvements that could feel like you’ve just left the dermatologist’s office!

Get the NuOrganic Face Lifting Serum for just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This serum has a plant-based formula that’s designed to help lift and firm your skin to make it look more youthful and radiant. It’s powered with naturally-derived plant stem cells, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid that all work together to help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, sagging skin and make your complexion brighter.

Shoppers say that “you can feel the skin tighten and lift” when you use this serum, and after just a few days of use, they “can’t believe the difference” they’re seeing in their skin! One shopper even exclaimed that their “skin has not looked this good in years,” which truly speaks volumes about how powerful this product is. For the best results, use this serum in the morning and at night after your regular skincare routine — but before applying moisturizer. Also, make sure that you’re using SPF daily to protect your skin from damaging sun rays!

Get the NuOrganic Face Lifting Serum for just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is an excellent product to add to your daily routine if you feel like your skin needs an extra pick-me-up. It’s also a solid preventative wrinkle treatment. Reviewers love how they can actually feel it working when it’s applied to their skin, and they’re collecting compliments from friends on how much better their complexions are looking. This is an inexpensive product that you can easily throw into your skincare lineup, and best of all, it can potentially help you save a ton of money on professional treatments down the line!

See it: Get the NuOrganic Face Lifting Serum for just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from NuOrganic and shop all of the beauty and skincare products available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists, packaging, products, product images, and/or stated or visual results. We recommend that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming any product. Content on this site is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed healthcare professional. Information and statements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!