This $29 Face Powder Gave Its Users an Instagram-Worthy Finish

We always want to look our best — especially when we’re headed to a gathering where pictures are likely to be snapped all evening! Weddings and work events are what immediately come to mind, but even an impromptu reunion with old friends can easily turn into a surprise photoshoot.

When it comes to consistently having the best-looking complexion, the Dermablend setting powder is one of the superior products on the market. It has the ability to lock in your makeup, and you can feel confident that you’ll still look fresh-faced hours after applying it.

Get the Dermablend Loose Setting Powder for just $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This loose translucent powder is meant to be used over foundation, concealer and any other face makeup that’s a part of your daily routine. It keeps your beat looking flawless for up to 16 hours, making it both smudge-proof and transfer resistant. You don’t have to be worried about leaving a stubborn makeup stain on your clothing once this product is in your life!

The powder comes in three different colors that can match a wide variety of skin tones. The translucent shade is ideal for fairer complexions, the beige shade best suits medium complexions and the saffron shade was created for darker complexions. You can use it to bake your under-eye concealer or you can dust it all over the face to completely lock your look. The powder absorbs excess oils and creates a matte finish, and is suitable for all skin types. This product has been developed by dermatologists that put skin health first, so you know it’s a truly professional-grade powder.

This Dermablend powder has over 1,300 glowing reviews on Amazon. Many shoppers note that this particularly helps with combination skin that can get oily and greasy throughout the day — especially when a layer of makeup is involved. Lots of reviewers say that this is their “favorite” setting powder and that it “allows flawless makeup application with shine control!” To put it simply, this blends well and is incredibly easy to use. One shopper even said that they “wouldn’t use anything else now” after trying out the Dermablend finishing powder! Well, we’re sold.

