Taraji P. Henson may be known for her memorable roles, but what we don’t celebrate enough of is her flawless skin! The Empire actress stunned at the 2019 Golden Globes in an emerald green Vera Wang gown and a soft glam beauty look. We couldn’t look away from her shimmery eyelids, creamy neutral lips and an overall radiance, either.

While her makeup looked stunning, the true key to pulling off the perfect complexion is to take care of the skin underneath and now we know how Henson does it just before hitting the red carpet!

Henson actually prepared her face for the Golden Globes (and previously, for the 2018 Oscars) using a luxe gadget we can all snag from Amazon — the DERMAFLASH – 2.0 LUXE Device. The tool for dermaplaning is meant to exfoliate by scraping away dead skin cells, built-up debris and even peach fuzz using a scalpel.

“Flashing has become mine and Taraji’s ritual before every major red carpet event,” shared Henson’s makeup artist, Ashunta Sheriff. “The theme of this look was GLOW, and nothing makes makeup glow more than DERMAFLASH LUXE — it removes the dead layer of skin including peach fuzz to leave behind silk baby smooth skin which only makes makeup GLOW that much more!”

We could always visit our dermatologists to have it professionally done, but tools like the DERMAFLASH make it a quick, easy process that we can handle ourselves at home.

Designed specifically for the delicate skin on the face, the device is meant for women at any age. The DERMAFLASH comes with a sleek silicone sleeve, a removable stainless steel edge, a two-speed adjustment option, LED battery level indicators and a USB charging cradle.

Designed specifically for the delicate skin on the face, the device is meant for women at any age. The DERMAFLASH comes with a sleek silicone sleeve, a removable stainless steel edge, a two-speed adjustment option, LED battery level indicators and a USB charging cradle.

The DERMAFLASH set available on Amazon has three steps including the pre-flash, flash and post-flash. The PREFLASH is actually an oil-removing cleanser. The FLASH step is the process of gliding the device across our entire face using short, feathery strokes. This gadget comes with five weeks worth of edge blades meant for one-time use each week. The POSTFLASH step is a moisturizer meant to minimize free radical-induced skin damage and hydrate after the treatment.

What we love most about the DERMAFLASH is that it doesn’t just serve up quick results for one evening on the red carpet. Regular use of this device is meant to improve tone and texture, radiance and peach fuzz over time.

Shoppers who already own the DERMAFLASH – 2.0 LUXE Device raved about how much time and money it saved them from regular spa visits with a professional. They also appreciated how easy the device is to use since it has such a simple design and already comes with the appropriate cleanser and moisturizer in one convenient set. Shoppers also mentioned how great it made their skin look and feel with a number of reviewers noting that their skin felt softer, looked more radiant and younger. Others even shared that this process is better than regular shaving.

Several shoppers also found this device worth it because of how long it lasts, with one person sharing that she’s had her DERMAFLASH for two years and counting even with bi-weekly use.

Reviewers noted that they used the device at different times with some sharing they used it once a week, others two weeks and others only use it once a month!

We were also pleased to see that a few shoppers with skin sensitivities shared that the moisturizer and cleanser also worked well with their skin.

Who’s ready to grab this the DERMAFLASH – 2.0 LUXE Device for a red carpet glow literally just a few swipes away?!

